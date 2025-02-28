Emerging Markets Report: Crystal Balls, Clarity & Confidence

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent edition of the Emerging Markets Report we brought to your attention a compelling story in the phosphate industry. We outlined the correlation between phosphate and the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry and how if one believed in the future of EVs, that phosphate deals were a natural extension to explore.

You can read that essay on First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) at this link.

Just a few days ago, First Phosphate dropped a nuts and bolts press release about their progress. There are no glaring headlines, no bold claims, no saucy hyperbole in flourished CEO quotes.

Instead, there is a significant update not often seen in public company parlance that gives you a real understanding of where the Company is in the execution of its business plan.

To say the least, it’s impressive. Not just in what it is accomplishing but the fact they are so very transparent with the market.

To our knowledge, there are no crystal balls that work for the stock market but there is clarity and confidence, both of which are on display in this release.

Again, if you believe in the future of EVs and the massive coattails for related industries, there is tremendous value in First Phosphate’s update.

Here are the bullet points if you’re in a hurry:

The Company’s first iron phosphate facility appears to be on its way with production set to begin next year and a potential significant revenue pattern projected soon after.

The Company also announced important management promotions of Armand MacKenzie as President and David Dufour as Senior Vice-President. Both men have brought significant experience and relationship portfolios to the project, and in our estimation their promotions are both accretive to the intellectual capital in the c-suite AND an affirmation of the ongoing development of the management ranks by well-informed industry pros. If they are advancing after coming on board, it tells us something about the value they see within and the ongoing corporate development that is occurring.

And about that ‘telling us something” component…

The same release confirms that high-ranking Company insiders are buying the stock. A lot of stock.

Buyers include the Company Chairman, an Independent Director, the CEO, and more. Some of it has even been in the open market. That’s their own money. Betting on themselves and the Company.



And it’s as bullish an indicator as it gets.

Again, there are no crystal balls in the market. But there is clarity and confidence and both are displayed in significant quantums at First Phosphate Corp. right now.

