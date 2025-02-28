Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for Fiscal Year 2024

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2024 Annual Report can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Chile’s corporate website at www.santander.cl. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Chile's Investor Relations Office at + 56 2 26483583 or by email at: irelations@santander.cl.

