Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to extraordinary dividend of $0.75 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda. February 28, 2025
Key information relating to the extraordinary dividend:
Dividend: $0.75
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: March 4, 2025
Ex-date: March 5, 2025
Record date: March 6, 2025
Payment date: March 14, 2025
Date of Approval: February 28, 2025
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Email: IR@avancegas.com Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act