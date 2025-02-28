Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to extraordinary dividend of $0.75 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda. February 28, 2025

Key information relating to the extraordinary dividend:

Dividend: $0.75

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: March 4, 2025

Ex-date: March 5, 2025

Record date: March 6, 2025

Payment date: March 14, 2025

Date of Approval: February 28, 2025


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Email: IR@avancegas.com Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act