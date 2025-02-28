Lifeward to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 7, 2025

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results before the markets open on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:





Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-316-0561 International (U.S) 1-412-317-0690 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-80-9212373 Access Code Please reference the “Lifeward Earnings Call”



The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at GoLifeward.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9u4xjdep. An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

