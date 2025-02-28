Archipelo Emerges from Stealth with $12M in Funding to Tackle the Next Frontier in Cybersecurity: Developer Security Posture Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest cybersecurity risk today isn’t just code—it’s how code is created. Archipelo , a San Francisco-based cybersecurity startup, is emerging from stealth with $12M in funding to introduce a game-changing approach to software security: Developer Security Posture Management (DevSPM).

With human error responsible for 74% of security breaches (Verizon DBIR 2023), enterprises have long struggled to mitigate risks originating from developers. The rise of AI-generated code has only made the challenge more complex. Archipelo is the first company to address this blind spot by helping enterprises proactively secure both human and AI-driven code creation—before vulnerabilities ever reach production.

The funding includes a $4M pre-seed and an $8M seed round, led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Tai, David Weisburd (10X Capital), Gil Penchina, Ed Roman (Hack VC), Anima Anandkumar, Samsung NEXT, Nima Capital, and Sangha Capital.

A New Category for the AI Era: Developer Security Posture Management (DevSPM)

While traditional software security solutions focus on application and cloud security, Archipelo tackles security at its true origin: developer actions and AI-assisted coding workflows.

“In a world where AI is transforming software development, the biggest security risk isn’t just in the code—it’s in how the code is written,” said Matthew Wise, CEO & Cofounder of Archipelo. “Our DevSPM platform helps enterprises regain control, ensuring security at the source—before vulnerabilities spread.”

Bill Tai, early investor in Zoom, Canva, and Hut8, added:

“The software security market is a $200B industry, yet no one has effectively addressed the security risks introduced by developers and AI coding tools—until now. Archipelo isn’t just launching a product, it’s leading an entire new category.”

Why Developer Security is the Missing Pillar in Cybersecurity

Archipelo’s DevSPM platform introduces four industry-first capabilities:

Developer Detection & Response (DevDR) – Identifies and mitigates security risks introduced by developers and AI, providing real-time risk visibility.

– Identifies and mitigates security risks introduced by developers and AI, providing real-time risk visibility. AI Code Risk Monitoring – Detects vulnerabilities in AI-generated code contributions, ensuring secure and responsible AI-assisted development.

– Detects vulnerabilities in AI-generated code contributions, ensuring secure and responsible AI-assisted development. Automated Developer Tool Inventory – Identifies shadow IT in development workflows to prevent unauthorized tools from introducing security risks.

– Identifies shadow IT in development workflows to prevent unauthorized tools from introducing security risks. Developer Security Posture Analytics – Measures individual developer security performance and fosters a culture of security awareness and accountability.

Unlike traditional security solutions that react after vulnerabilities appear, Archipelo identifies threats at the source—before they impact applications or infrastructure.

A Movement, Not Just a Product

With a 20-person team across San Francisco and Europe, Archipelo is already working with Fortune 500 enterprises in financial services, technology, and defense—industries where developer security failures can lead to catastrophic breaches.

“Our mission is to make developer security as fundamental as cloud and application security,” said Wise. “By securing both human and AI-driven code creation, we’re ensuring that enterprises can scale innovation—without scaling risk.”

The $12M funding will fuel product expansion, engineering hires, and go-to-market acceleration as Archipelo aims to define developer security as a new pillar of enterprise cybersecurity.

About Archipelo

Archipelo is pioneering Developer Security Posture Management (DevSPM)—helping enterprises secure software at its source by focusing on developer actions and AI-generated code risks. Founded by experts from NASA, the Department of Defense, AWS, Google, Cisco, Facebook, Harvard, and MIT, the company is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Tai, Nima Capital, HackVC, and other top investors. For more information, visit www.archipelo.com .

Media Contact:

Carolyn Adams

Liftoff Communications

carolyn@liftoffcommunications.com

