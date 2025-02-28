Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2025

 | Source: Oxford Square Capital Corp. Oxford Square Capital Corp.

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

  • On February 27, 2025, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
Month EndingRecord DatePayment DateAmount Per Share
April 30, 2025April 16, 2025April 30, 2025$0.035
May 31, 2025May 16, 2025May 30, 2025$0.035
June 30, 2025June 16, 2025June 30, 2025$0.035
  • Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of December 31, 2024 stood at $2.30, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2024 of $2.35.
  • Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with approximately $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 amounted to approximately $10.2 million, compared with approximately $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
      • $5.4 million from our debt investments;
      • $4.1 million from our CLO equity investments; and
      • $0.8 million from other income.
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4.2 million, which was approximately the same as the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 15.8% at current cost, compared with 14.5% as of September 30, 2024;
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current (start of quarter for existing investments) cost was 8.8%, compared with 9.6% as of September 30, 2024; and
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.2%, compared with 15.3% as of September 30, 2024.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.3 million, consisting of:
    • NII of approximately $6.0 million;
    • Net realized losses of approximately $44.8 million; and
    • Net unrealized appreciation of approximately $42.1 million.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, we made investments of approximately $25.1 million and received approximately $22.0 million from sales and repayments of investments.
  • Our weighted average credit rating was 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2024, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.4 based on total fair value and 2.8 based on total principal amount as of September 30, 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024, we had one debt investment in one portfolio company on non-accrual status, with a fair value of approximately $0.5 million. Also, as of December 31, 2024, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $4.6 million.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we issued a total of approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 69.8 million shares of common stock outstanding.

We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today, Friday, February 28th, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 06523#.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.


 
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
     
  December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS        
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $358,356,496 and $440,069,822, respectively) $256,238,759  $261,614,335 
Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively)  4,614,100   5,276,092 
Cash and cash equivalents  34,926,468   5,740,553 
Interest and distributions receivable  2,724,049   3,976,408 
Other assets  1,227,598   1,060,384 
Total assets $299,730,974  $277,667,772 
LIABILITIES        
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $309,812 and $543,609, respectively  44,480,938   44,247,141 
Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,381,619 and $1,768,219, respectively  79,118,381   78,731,781 
Securities purchased, not settled  12,027,463    
Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate  1,215,964   1,012,389 
Accrued interest payable  1,204,487   1,204,487 
Accrued expenses  1,018,261   1,163,349 
Total liabilities  139,065,494   126,359,147 
         
NET ASSETS        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 69,758,938 and 59,300,472 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  697,590   593,005 
Capital in excess of par value  487,943,476   458,121,381 
Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)  (327,975,586)  (307,405,761)
Total net assets  160,665,480   151,308,625 
Total liabilities and net assets $299,730,974  $277,667,772 
Net asset value per common share $2.30  $2.55 


       
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  Year Ended
December 31,
2024 		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023 		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022
   (Unaudited)         
INVESTMENT INCOME             
From non-affiliated/non-control investments:            
Interest income – debt investments $24,929,287  $33,592,166  $25,234,315 
Income from securitization vehicles and investments  15,403,586   16,796,699   17,093,203 
Other income  2,350,332   1,435,316   790,594 
Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments  42,683,205   51,824,181   43,118,112 
Total investment income  42,683,205   51,824,181   43,118,112 
EXPENSES             
Interest expense  7,847,320   10,825,877   12,354,392 
Base Fee  4,310,484   4,613,664   5,903,986 
Professional fees  1,537,434   1,426,098   1,393,116 
Compensation expense  746,762   825,226   915,583 
Director’s fees  417,500   429,500   417,500 
Insurance expense  308,552   329,892   378,804 
Transfer agent and custodian fees  260,330   246,562   231,241 
Excise tax  216,528   1,423,686   252,172 
General and administrative  597,883   638,350   583,740 
Total expenses before incentive fees  16,242,793   20,758,855   22,430,534 
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees     3,705,387    
Capital gains incentive fees         
Total incentive fees     3,705,387    
Total expenses  16,242,793   24,464,242   22,430,534 
Net investment income  26,440,412   27,359,939   20,687,578 
NET UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) AND REALIZED LOSSES ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS             
Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments:            
Non-Affiliate/non-control investments  76,337,750   6,198,413   (109,479,985)
Affiliated investments  (661,992)  926,274   3,577,327 
Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments  75,675,758   7,124,687   (105,902,658)
Net realized losses:            
Non-affiliated/non-control investments  (96,236,489)  (17,056,245)  (339,819)
Extinguishment of debt     (190,353)   
Total net realized losses  (96,236,489)  (17,246,598)  (339,819)
Net unrealized and realized losses  (20,560,731)  (10,121,911)  (106,242,477)
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $5,879,681  $17,238,028  $(85,554,899)
Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $0.42  $0.51  $0.42 
Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $0.09  $0.32  $(1.72)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted):  63,465,255   53,919,104   49,757,122 


 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
  Year Ended
December 31,
2024		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021		 Year Ended
December 31,
2020
  (Unaudited)        
Per Share Data                    
Net asset value at beginning of year $2.55  $2.78  $4.92  $4.55  $5.12 
Net investment income(1)  0.42   0.51   0.42   0.32   0.40 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2)  (0.33)  (0.19)  (2.14)  0.47   (0.36)
Net change in net asset value from
operations		  0.09   0.32   (1.72)  0.79   0.04 
Distributions per share from net investment income  (0.42)  (0.54)   (0.42)   (0.42)   (0.61)
Distributions based on weighted average share impact     (0.01)         
Tax return of capital distributions               
Total distributions(3)  (0.42)  (0.55)  (0.42)  (0.42)  (0.61)
Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses  0.08             
Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross               
Net asset value at end of year $2.30  $2.55  $2.78  $4.92  $4.55 
Per share market value at beginning of year $2.86  $3.12  $4.08  $3.05  $5.44 
Per share market value at end of year $2.44  $2.86  $3.12  $4.08  $3.05 
Total return based on Market Value(4)  (1.64)%  9.34%  (14.11)%  47.38%  (31.75)%
Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)  6.67%  11.15%  (34.96)%  17.36%  0.82%
Shares outstanding at end of year  69,758,938   59,300,472   49,844,796   49,690,059   49,589,607 
Ratios/Supplemental Data(7)                    
Net assets at end of year (000’s) $160,665  $151,309  $138,672  $244,595  $225,427 
Average net assets (000’s) $152,362  $149,944  $192,785  $242,589  $192,137%
Ratio of expenses to average net assets  10.66%  16.32%  11.64%  8.69%  8.45%
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets  17.35%  18.25%  10.73%  6.64%  10.26%
Portfolio turnover rate(6)  33.66%  3.85%  17.09%  11.09%  23.72%
                     
(1)      Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)      Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)      Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(4)      Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.
(5)      Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(6)      Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(7)      The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020:

 

          
  Year Ended
December 31,
2024		 Year Ended
December 31,
2023		 Year Ended
December 31,
2022		 Year Ended
December 31,
2021		Year Ended
December 31,
2020
  (Unaudited)       
Ratio of expenses to average net assets:                   
Expenses before incentive
fees		 10.66%  13.84%  11.64%  8.69%  8.45%
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees %  2.47%  %  %  %
Capital Gains Incentive
Fees		 %  %  %  %  %
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 5.51%  9.10%  5.23%  4.36%  4.35%
                    

 

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280