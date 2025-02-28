Anteris to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences - TD Cowen and Barclays

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris® Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a structural heart company developing DurAVR® THV, a first-in-class, biomimetic, balloon expandable heart valve, is pleased to advise that Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Paterson will be presenting at both the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference, and the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The details of each conference and how to access them are as follows:





TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Joshua Jennings, and 1x1 meetings Time: 9:10-9:40AM (US EST) Room: Provincetown, 4th Floor Location: Marriott Copley Plaza, Boston, MA Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/avr.ax/2275728



In addition, Anteris Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Meduri, MD, MPH, will be one of the expert panelists on the Structural Heart-TAVR panel discussion moderated by Joshua Jennings.





Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 (US time) Format: Panel discussion Time: 3:10-4:10PM (US EST) Room: Salon D, 4th Floor Location: Marriott Copley Plaza, Boston, MA

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Matt Miksic, and 1x1 meetings Time: 9:00-9:25AM (US EST) Room: Americana 3 (Track 3) Location: Loews Miami Beach, Miami, FL Webcast link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031125a_js/?entity=80_U2ODGGH



The webcasts of the TD Cowen and Barclays fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investor Center section of the Company’s website at https://anteristech.com/investors/investor-presentations.html. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Anteris

Anteris® Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “budget,” “target,” “aim,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Anteris’ registration statement filed on 10 December 2024 with the SEC and ASX. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, neither ATL or Anteris assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Authorisation and Additional information

This announcement was authorised for release on the ASX by the Disclosure Committee of Anteris.

For more information: Investor Relations (Global) Investor Relations (US) investors@anteristech.com mchatterjee@bplifescience.com Debbie Ormsby Malini Chatterjee, Ph.D. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Blueprint Life Science Group +61 1300 550 310 | +61 7 3152 3200 +1 917 330 4269



