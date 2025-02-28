Travelers Reveal Their Top Summer Travel Concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Feb 28, 2025 — Following a winter marked by illness and airline disruptions, and with an expensive spring travel season ahead, travelers are already voicing concerns about their upcoming summer plans.

Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace, shares travelers’ most pressing summer travel concerns and explains how travel insurance can help.

Concern: Getting Sick or Injured Abroad

Following a particularly harsh flu and norovirus season, it’s no surprise that 52% of travelers reported that getting sick or injured during their trip is their biggest summer travel concern. Since most primary health insurance plans don't cover international care, seeking medical treatment abroad can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs.

How Travel Insurance Can Help

Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation benefits help in the event of illness during travel. These coverages offer peace of mind by covering medical expenses and emergency evacuation when necessary.

Concern: Losing Money on a Cancelled Trip

With travel costs steadily rising over the past four years, many travelers are bracing for similar or even higher expenses on their summer trips. 92% of summer travelers expect to spend the same or more on travel compared to previous years. As a result, 48% have expressed increased or similar concern about protecting their trip costs with travel insurance.

How Travel Insurance Can Help

A comprehensive policy with Trip Cancellation can cover all of your trip costs if you need to cancel your trip for unforeseen reasons. This can include medical emergencies for you or a loved one, or other reasons like severe weather or a natural disaster.

Concern: Wanting Coverage to Cancel a Trip for “Any Reason”

Ongoing travel disruptions and aviation safety concerns are furthering traveler’s trip cancellation concerns, spurring them to look for even broader coverage in the event they want to cancel their trip.

According to Squaremouth data, the number of travelers searching for Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage for their summer trips more than doubled in 2025, increasing from 5.07% to 11.57%.

How Travel Insurance Can Help

The CFAR benefit can offer partial reimbursement for prepaid and non-refundable trip payments if you want to cancel your trip for a reason not otherwise covered by the Trip Cancellation benefit, such as overcrowding or safety concerns. Depending on the policy, CFAR can reimburse 50% or 75% of your total trip cost .

Methodology: Squaremouth polled more than 3,500 customers regarding summer 2025 travel plans to determine the current trends and concerns among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 2/11/2025 and 2/26/2025.