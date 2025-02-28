Nexalin Technology Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for UCSD’s TBI & PTSD Clinical Study Following IRB Approval

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that following Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has received the first shipment of HALO™ Clarity devices to commence its clinical trial evaluating the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military personnel and the civilian population. Patient recruitment for the study is now set to begin immediately.

This milestone follows the successful IRB approval, pilot testing and evaluation of Nexalin’s Halo technology at UCSD. The study will evaluate Nexalin’s proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology, which delivers non-invasive deep-brain stimulation without the use of drugs or invasive procedures.

The initial devices have been randomized and integrated with Nexalin’s app-controlled remote monitoring system, ensuring seamless oversight of treatment adherence and progress. An additional 40-50 HALO devices will be delivered as the study progresses.

Key Advantages of the HALO™ Clarity Device Include:

Non-Invasive Therapy – A drug-free alternative for neurological and mental health conditions, reducing side effects associated with traditional treatments.

– A drug-free alternative for neurological and mental health conditions, reducing side effects associated with traditional treatments. At-Home Convenience – Designed for easy use in a home setting, increasing patient compliance and accessibility.

– Designed for easy use in a home setting, increasing patient compliance and accessibility. AI-Integrated Remote Monitoring – Enables real-time data capture and physician oversight through Nexalin’s advanced Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform and Patient Monitoring System (PMS).

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “The initiation of patient recruitment marks a major milestone in the validation of our HALO Clarity device for TBI and PTSD treatment. UCSD’s independent study is a crucial step in demonstrating the transformative potential of our Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology for military personnel and others affected by these conditions. With this deployment, we are moving closer to making non-invasive deep brain stimulation an accessible, real-world solution for those in need.”

David Owens, CMO of Nexalin Technology, added, “We are delighted to see the first HALO devices in place for clinical use. The combination of DIFS technology with our advanced virtual clinic model enables real-time tracking of patient progress while providing a seamless, patient-centered treatment experience. We look forward to the data from this study as we continue to push the boundaries of neurostimulation for neurological and mental health care.”

Nexalin remains committed to pioneering cutting-edge neurostimulation technologies to address unmet needs in mental health and neurological care. The HALO device is currently under evaluation and not yet approved by the FDA for these uses in the United States. For more information about Nexalin Technology and the HALO device, visit www.nexalin-usa.com.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

