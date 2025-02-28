Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the company will meet with investors in March 2025 through participation in the following conferences:

Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference on March 3;

Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference on March 4;

Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Conference on March 20; and

Scotiabank Utilities and Renewables Conference on March 25.

Supporting materials for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section prior to the meetings.

Black Hills Corp.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Sal Diaz

investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969