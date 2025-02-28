Ultimovacs ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 28 February, 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs" or the "Company") on 17 December 2024 regarding the agreement to combine its business with Zelluna Immunotherapy AS (the "Business Combination") and the fully committed private placement (the "Private Placement").

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the listing on Euronext Oslo Børs of (i) the 147,991,521 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10, (the "Consideration Shares") to be issued in connection with the Business Combination and (ii) the 19,873,071 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10, (the "Private Placement Shares") to be issued in the Private Placement.

The prospectus has today, 28 February 2025, been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The prospectus will be made available on https://ultimovacs.com/investors/presentations-and-publications prior to the first day of trading in the Consideration Shares and Private Placement Shares subject to the conditions set out below.

Subject to completion of the Business Combination, the first day of trading in the Consideration Shares and the Private Placement Shares is expected on or about 4 March 2025. No assurance can currently be given that the listing will take place in time or at all.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632



