SECU Foundation Honored with CCUF Hero Award for Partner in Philanthropy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has been named a recipient of the 2024 Carolinas Credit Union Foundation (CCUF) Hero Award for Partner in Philanthropy. The award honors the Foundation’s commitment and practices that exude philanthropic character and affirm the credit union People Helping People® philosophy.

Established in 2004, SECU Foundation was created to help identify and address large scale community issues in the areas of education, housing, healthcare, and human services. It now stands as the largest charitable organization in the credit union industry and recently celebrated 20 years of impactful giving with commitments exceeding $300 million in grants, scholarships, and loans to benefit North Carolinians in all 100 counties of the state.

The funding for SECU Foundation is unique. State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members who have an active SECU checking account may choose to contribute through the reallocation of their $1 monthly maintenance fee. Over 99% of those members participate in this concept referred to as The Power of a Dollar.

“We are honored to receive this award from the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “I am always amazed by the impact one dollar a month can have in addressing community needs throughout our great state. We are pleased to partner with many wonderful non-profits that embody our People Helping People philosophy, and we are incredibly thankful for the generosity of SECU members that enables our Foundation to continue making a transformative impact for the people of our state.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

