Negotiation Skills for In-House and Private Practice International Lawyers Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: April 8-9, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

This programme has been specifically designed for international in-house and private practice lawyers who are looking to improve their performance and the outcomes of their negotiations through enhancing their knowledge and skill-set.

The art of negotiation also involves knowing yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and leveraging the best relevant facets of your personality. This course teaches those skills and helps you identify what makes you, you - and which parts of your personality are best to turn on and off in negotiations to get the best results.

With a blend of theory and practical application exercises, this course is perfect for those who want to brush up on or learn afresh their abilities to negotiate nationally and internationally, and achieve better results.

Benefits of attending

Understand the process of negotiation in more depth

the process of negotiation in more depth Recognise different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them

different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them Gain insights into cultural style and context

into cultural style and context Improve your skills in preparing for negotiations

your skills in preparing for negotiations Identify your personality traits that can be used to your advantage

your personality traits that can be used to your advantage Achieve better negotiating techniques to resolve conflicts

better negotiating techniques to resolve conflicts Improve your influencing and persuading skills in a safe environment

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Simplifying complexity

Background

Negotiation - what do we mean?

Good negotiators

A negotiating process model

General knowledge: know yourself and the counter party

Understanding and dealing with fears

Understanding paralanguage

Understanding body language

Understanding negotiation styles

International negotiations: Understanding context and its impact

A negotiating process model continued

International negotiations: Understanding culture

Specific deal knowledge: know the deal

Understanding stakeholder interests

Understanding the key objectives

Understanding commercial leverage

BATNA

WATNA

Bottom line

ZOPA

Prepare your specific negotiation plan

Understanding and preparing your SIIOOPS

Preparing your team composition

Rehearsing

Setting the agenda

Preparing the environment

Defining communication rules

Day 2

The negotiation

Negotiate!

Strategy and sharing

Feedback

Negotiation techniques

Techniques around offers and counters

Techniques to resolve conflicts

Techniques to build trust

Techniques to get past negotiation obstacles

Ploys and counter-ploys

Situational tactics

Closing

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



