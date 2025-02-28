Stifel Celebrates Mikaela Shiffrin’s Historic 100th Win With Donation to Her “MIK100” Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel (NYSE: SF), the official team naming partner of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, is proud to celebrate the 100th career World Cup victory for Mikaela Shiffrin this past weekend as she captured first place in slalom in Sestriere, Italy, by supporting her efforts to raise $100,000 for the Share Winter Foundation.

Shiffrin broke the all-time record for World Cup wins (86) back in March 2023 and has continued to build on that incredible record before notching her historic 100th win on Sunday in Italy. This season, she picked up wins 98 and 99 in late fall, before an abdominal injury at the Stifel Killington Cup in Vermont sidelined her for nearly two months.

The historic 100th win came as she led by just 0.09 seconds after the first run. But a clean and relaxed second run allowed Shiffrin to claim victory by .61 seconds over Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic with Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski teammate Paula Moltzan placing third.

In honor of the milestone, Stifel will contribute a $10,000 donation to Shiffrin’s “MIK100: Reset the Sport” initiative to support learn-to-ski programs for youths in partnership with the Share Winter Foundation.

“Mikaela continues to raise the bar and set new standards, not just in skiing but in the history of sport,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski, who was in attendance in Killington when Shiffrin last had the 100 milestone in her sights. “To have her win number 100 by coming back from injury like she has with resilience and determination this winter is amazing to watch. And for Mikaela to use the milestone to raise money for learn-to-ski initiatives through the Share Winter Foundation is a testament to who she is as a person and athlete, looking to spread the passion and access to skiing to more people.”

In recognition of her accomplishment, Stifel created a new broadcast spot celebrating the historic moment that will run nationally, highlighting the uniqueness of Shiffrin’s outsized talent yet humble character. There are also online digital and social executions with Stifel print ads celebrating Shiffrin set to run in select markets over the coming weeks as the World Cup circuit returns to North America in late March. Creative production was handled by Known, Stifel’s agency on the Stifel U.S. Ski Team partnership.

“We are proud of our multiyear association with such an amazing athlete and global ambassador,” added Kruszewski. “Mikaela has changed the game and is building a legacy that goes beyond her results as she looks for ways to use this platform of 100 wins and create opportunities for others to engage in the sport.”

Shiffrin and the rest of the women of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team have upcoming races in Norway, Sweden, and Italy before returning to the U.S. for the Stifel Sun Valley Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, March 22-27, to finish the World Cup calendar for this season.

