FREEBIRDS DARES FANS TO BUILD THE NEXT GREAT BOWL IN THE WORLD BOWL CONTEST

Dallas TX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is cranking up the creativity and calling on its boldest fans to create the ultimate bowl in the Freebirds World Bowl Contest! If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing your masterpiece on the menu, now’s your chance. Starting March 1, 2025, Freebirds Rewards Members can mix, match, and experiment with flavors to design a next-level, globally inspired bowl. One lucky winner will score 1,000 Freebirds Rewards Points—good for burritos, chips & queso, bowls, and more—plus, the chance to have their custom bowl featured at Freebirds for a limited time!

“Freebirds is all about fearless flavor and full-throttle customization,” said Scott Spence of Freebirds World Burrito. “Now, we’re putting that power into our fans’ hands. We can’t wait to see the wild, delicious, and unexpected combinations they dream up!”

Think outside the tortilla and craft something bold, unique, and totally your own. Here’s how to get in on the action and enter the contest: