Blackpoint Cyber Renews Partnership with Andretti INDYCAR for 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber , the cybersecurity industry’s leading identity-driven MDR platform, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Andretti INDYCAR for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Blackpoint will continue to serve as an official partner on the No. 27 Honda driven by Kyle Kirkwood, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation, speed, and precision—qualities that define both elite motorsports and best-in-class cybersecurity.

Blackpoint Cyber first joined Andretti INDYCAR as a partner in 2023, and since then, the relationship has deepened, reinforcing the shared pursuit of peak performance on and off the track. Through this strategic alliance, Blackpoint will continue to support Andretti INDYCAR’s efforts to stay ahead of the competition, just as it empowers organizations worldwide to outpace cyber threats with the fastest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the world.

“At Blackpoint Cyber, we believe that speed, precision, and relentless focus on staying ahead of threats are critical—whether on the track or in cybersecurity,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and CEO of Blackpoint Cyber. “Our partnership with Andretti INDYCAR reflects our shared dedication to being the fastest, most effective force in our respective fields. Just as milliseconds make the difference between victory and defeat in racing, they also determine success in cybersecurity. We’re excited to continue driving innovation with Andretti and look forward to another thrilling season.”

“As we head into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener this weekend in St. Petersburg, we’re proud to welcome Blackpoint Cyber back to the Andretti INDYCAR family for the 2025 season,” said Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer of Andretti Global. “Blackpoint Cyber has been a great partner to the team, and their commitment to cybersecurity innovation mirrors the Andretti INDYCAR drive for success both on and off the track. We’re looking forward to another successful season with Blackpoint Cyber on the No. 27 Honda of Kyle Kirkwood.”

Blackpoint Cyber’s renewed partnership with Andretti INDYCAR aligns with an exciting moment in the world of racing. Jack Murchison, an emerging talent with a history of strong performances in the ultra-competitive Spec MX-5 series, will make his professional debut in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Series at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Driving the No. 76 Blackpoint Cyber car for AAG Racing, Jack’s progression to the pro ranks reflects the same commitment to excellence and continuous advancement that defines Blackpoint Cyber.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber’s mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry’s fastest Managed Detection, Response, and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real time and mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the managed IT and security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

Learn more at: www.blackpointcyber.com