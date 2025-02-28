Alternative Ballistics Corporation Appoints Jags Gill as Chief Revenue Officer, International

Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation is proud to announce the appointment of Jags Gill as Chief Revenue Officer, International. With over 12 years of successful experience in global sales, leadership, and channel development, Jags is set to drive the company’s international growth strategy, expanding its presence and revenue across global markets.

In his new role, Jags will leverage his extensive experience in building and leading international teams, while fostering long-term relationships with key stakeholders within law enforcement, military, and government organizations. His proven track record of navigating complex cultural, political, and economic factors in diverse global markets makes him ideally suited to lead Alternative Ballistics' expansion and strengthen its position as a leader in innovative security solutions.

Jags is deeply passionate about using technology to support those who serve and protect us. His commitment to placing transformative tools into the hands of law enforcement professionals and military personnel aligns perfectly with the mission of Alternative Ballistics Corporation: to enhance public safety and empower professionals with life-saving technologies. With his expertise and vision, Jags is poised to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and success on the global stage.

Jags Gill shared his excitement about the new opportunity:

“I am honored to join Alternative Ballistics Corporation at such an exciting time for the company. The opportunity to work with a team that is committed to providing innovative solutions to those who make a difference every day is truly inspiring. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and leading its international revenue strategy, bringing our transformative technologies to more professionals and organizations around the world.”

Steve Luna, CEO of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, commented on the appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jags Gill to Alternative Ballistics as our new Chief Revenue Officer, International. His exceptional experience in global sales and leadership, combined with his deep understanding of international markets and passion for innovative technology, will be a tremendous asset to our team. Jags shares our commitment to improving public safety, and we are confident that his expertise will help us expand our reach and drive continued growth.”

Alternative Ballistics Corporation continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge security solutions, with a mission to enhance the safety of professionals in law enforcement, military, and security sectors. With Jags Gill's leadership, the company is poised for a new era of growth and innovation on the global stage.

About Alternative Ballistics Corp.

Alternative Ballistics Corporation (“ABC”) produces an innovative less-lethal product known as The Alternative® which features patented bullet capture technology. The product is used by law enforcement as a de-escalation tool in critical incidents when encountering a non-compliant subject in crisis, in possession of a weapon other than a firearm, who presents a threat to themselves, to officers, or to bystanders. A lightweight, easy-to-carry docking unit, The Alternative® efficiently attaches to a service weapon to convert a fired bullet into a kinetic impact round that, when deployed from a safe distance, travels downrange with non-penetrating energy, and temporarily incapacitates an individual with low risk of critical injury or death. Once deployed, the service weapon reverts to standard use. The Alternative® may also be available in the future in the commercial market as a self-defense tool for the purpose of protecting life and property. It is the only less-lethal product in either the law enforcement or commercial market that works with a service weapon or semi-automatic handgun for seamless protective cover and doesn’t require transition to a separate device, allowing the user to keep eyes and weapon on the threat at all times.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to advance the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

www.alternativeballistics.com