Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course (LIVE ONLINE EVENT: March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Confidentiality Clauses and NDAs in Commercial Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's competitive business environment, safeguarding sensitive information is paramount. This course focuses on confidentiality clauses and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and will equip you with the knowledge to protect your company's valuable assets and maintain trust with partners and clients.

This information-packed session will give you an invaluable opportunity to learn from the vast experience of the expert trainer and to ask him about any particular issues affecting your business.

Benefits of attending

By attending this session you will:

Understand when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed

when confidentiality clauses and agreements are needed Gain a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications

a comprehensive understanding of confidentiality obligations and their legal implications Learn practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively

practical skills to draft, review and negotiate NDAs effectively Explore strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information

strategies to manage and mitigate risks associated with confidential information Examine sample clauses to help embed the learning

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This high-impact training session has been specially designed for:

Legal professionals

In-house counsel

Contract managers

Business executives

Contract administrators

Procurement professionals

Project managers

Legal advisors

Key Topics Covered:

NDAs and confidentiality clauses

Confidentiality agreements -v- confidentiality clauses in agreements

When is confidentiality needed?

Doing without confidentiality clauses (background law)

A confidentiality agreement: the practice

A definition: What is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Traps

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i778n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.