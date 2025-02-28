Human Organoids Market Research Report 2025 | Now Available - Global Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Organoids - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Human Organoids was valued at US$1.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030.







The application of human organoids has significantly advanced our understanding of human development and disease mechanisms. Researchers utilize organoids to study organogenesis, model genetic disorders, and investigate the effects of various treatments in a controlled environment that closely resembles the human body. This has led to breakthroughs in identifying new drug targets and understanding the pathology of complex diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases. Moreover, human organoids have emerged as valuable tools in regenerative medicine, where they are used to explore potential therapies for organ repair and replacement. The development of organoid technology has been accelerated by innovations in stem cell research, bioengineering, and 3D culture techniques, resulting in more sophisticated and functional models.



The growth in the human organoids market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for effective treatments have spurred demand for advanced research models that can accurately mimic human physiology. Secondly, advancements in stem cell technology and 3D bioprinting have facilitated the development of more complex and functional organoids. Additionally, the push for personalized medicine has boosted the adoption of organoids, as they can be derived from individual patients' cells to tailor treatments.

The rising investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research has further propelled market growth, with substantial funding directed towards organoid research and development. Furthermore, regulatory support and collaboration between academic institutions and industry players have accelerated the commercialization of organoid-based applications. Lastly, ethical considerations favoring the use of organoids over animal models have also contributed to the market's expansion, as they offer a more humane and potentially more accurate alternative for preclinical testing.

Segments

Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Pancreas, Other Organ Types)

Application (Developmental Biology Application, Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing Application, Disease Pathology Application, Personalized Medicine Application, Regenerative Medicine Application)

End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies End-Use, Clinical Research Organizations End-Use, Academic Institutes End-Use)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth for Human Organoids

Advancements in Stem Cell Research Enhance Development and Applications of Organoids

Increasing Use of Organoids in Drug Discovery and Development Boosts Market

Growing Adoption of Organoids in Disease Modeling Expands Research Opportunities

Expansion of 3D Bioprinting Technologies Enhances Organoid Production

Growing Interest in Organoids for Toxicology Testing and Safety Assessment

BioIVT, LLC

Cellaion SA

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Corning Incorporated

CYPRIO

InSphero AG

KaLy-Cell

Kirkstall Ltd.

MIMETAS

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

PRIMACYT Cell Culture Technology GmbH

Stemcell Technologies Canada, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Visikol, Inc.

WEPREDIC Group

ZenBio, Inc

