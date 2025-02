ORYZON Announces the Voting Results of February 2025 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

All resolutions were approved

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on epigenetics for the development of therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held today in Madrid. A total of 24,030,812 of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares (representing 36.5312% of the share capital) were at the Meeting, either in person or represented by proxy.

The Company's shareholders approved all of the resolutions listed below, proposed by the Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, with favorable votes ranging from 94% to 97%.

Appointment and re-election of directors. Re-election of Mr. Carlos Buesa as executive director. Re-election of Mr. Manuel López-Figueroa as independent director. Appointment of Mr. Konstantinos Alataris as independent director. Appointment of Mr. Luis Sánchez Quintana as independent director. Appointment of Ms. Montserrat Vendrell as independent director. Appointment of Mr. Pierre Beaurang as independent director.

Approval of the issuance of convertible bonds, excluding the pre-emptive subscription right, under the investment agreement entered into with Nice & Green, S.A., on November 20, 2023.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital under the terms of Article 297.1.b) of the Spanish Companies Act. Delegation for the exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights in accordance with the provisions of Article 506 of the Spanish Companies Act.

Delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to issue fixed income securities, preferred participations or instruments of a similar nature (including promissory notes or warrants) convertible and/or exchangeable into shares of the Company. Establishment of criteria for the determination of the bases and modalities of the conversion and/or exchange and attribution to the Board of Directors of the powers to increase the capital by the necessary amount, as well as to exclude the preemptive subscription rights of the shareholders and holders of convertible securities.

Authorization to the Board of Directors for the acquisition of own shares, directly or, as the case may be, through companies dependent on the Company.

Delegation of powers for the formalization, correction, registration, interpretation, development and execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

The complete details of the resolutions that have been approved in their entirety and the results of the votes by separate items will be available on the Company's website in the near future.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and the European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine in CNS disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team is composed of highly qualified professionals from the pharma industry located in Barcelona, Boston, and San Diego. Oryzon has an advanced clinical portfolio with two LSD1 inhibitors, vafidemstat in CNS (Phase III-ready) and iadademstat in oncology (Phase II). The company has other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets like HDAC-6 where a clinical candidate ORY-4001, has been nominated for its possible development in CMT and ALS. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees, or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, and/or the restated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Law 6/2023 of 17 March, and its implementing regulations. Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The shares of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.