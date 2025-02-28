Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $384 Billion by 2030 - Emerging Markets Fuels Industry Growth Through New Franchises and Regional Specialties

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants was valued at US$316.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$384 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



Why Is Demand for Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants Continuing to Rise?

The demand for fast food and quick service restaurants (QSRs) is steadily rising due to changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and a growing preference for convenience. Fast food and QSRs offer quick, affordable meals that cater to the needs of individuals with busy schedules, particularly in urban areas where time constraints drive the need for fast, accessible food options. The rising number of dual-income households has also fueled demand for convenient meal solutions, as families and individuals seek time-efficient alternatives to home-cooked meals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of delivery services and digital ordering platforms has made it easier than ever for consumers to access QSRs, expanding their reach and customer base.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market?

The growth in the fast food and quick service restaurant market is driven by a combination of convenience, technological innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and global expansion. The appeal of fast, affordable meals is a primary driver, especially in urbanized regions where busy lifestyles necessitate quick dining solutions.

Digital transformation, including mobile ordering, delivery apps, and contactless payment, has made it easier than ever for consumers to access QSRs, expanding their customer base and allowing for increased market penetration. The growth of delivery services and partnerships with third-party apps like UberEats and DoorDash has also expanded QSR accessibility, as consumers can order meals from anywhere with minimal wait times.



Additionally, the focus on menu innovation and localization has strengthened QSR growth. Many brands are expanding into international markets with tailored menus that incorporate local flavors, attracting customers in diverse regions. Health-conscious offerings, including plant-based menu items and low-calorie options, cater to evolving consumer demands, while technological advancements continue to enhance the customer experience.

Sustainability initiatives, such as reducing packaging waste and sourcing responsibly, are increasingly important to consumers, and QSRs are responding with eco-friendly practices. This combination of factors is propelling the fast food and QSR industry forward, ensuring its relevance and adaptability in a rapidly changing consumer landscape.

How Is Technology Transforming the Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Industry?

Technology is revolutionizing the fast food and QSR industry by enhancing customer experience, streamlining operations, and improving service efficiency. The adoption of digital ordering platforms, self-service kiosks, and mobile apps has transformed how consumers interact with QSRs, allowing them to customize their orders, pay digitally, and minimize wait times.

Mobile apps, in particular, have become essential for customer engagement, enabling brands to offer loyalty rewards, promotions, and personalized recommendations. Self-service kiosks are also becoming increasingly popular in QSR locations, allowing customers to place orders directly, reducing order errors, and speeding up the ordering process. The integration of these technologies has not only improved operational efficiency but has also allowed QSRs to serve a larger number of customers with minimal staffing requirements.



Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics is enabling QSRs to understand customer behavior and optimize their offerings. By analyzing consumer data, QSRs can identify popular menu items, predict peak hours, and even adjust pricing strategies to maximize sales. AI-driven chatbots are being implemented to assist with customer inquiries and manage reservations, enhancing customer service capabilities.



What Role Does Health-Consciousness Play in Shaping the Fast Food & QSR Market?

As health-consciousness rises globally, fast food and QSRs are adapting their offerings to align with consumers' focus on wellness and balanced nutrition. Traditionally associated with indulgent, calorie-dense meals, many QSRs have diversified their menus to include healthier options such as salads, low-calorie wraps, and grilled items. The introduction of plant-based and meat-alternative options has been a particularly significant shift, as brands respond to the demand for vegan and vegetarian choices. Major chains are partnering with plant-based protein providers to offer burgers and other items that cater to customers looking for ethical and healthier dining choices. This shift toward health-oriented options has helped QSRs reach a broader audience and address the concerns of health-conscious consumers, contributing to positive brand perception.



Beyond menu changes, QSRs are focusing on transparency in sourcing and ingredient quality. Many brands are highlighting organic ingredients, antibiotic-free meats, and locally sourced produce to appeal to consumers who prioritize sustainable and ethical food choices. Some chains have even introduced calorie counts on their menus to help consumers make informed choices, while others have reformulated recipes to reduce sodium and sugar content. As health-consciousness continues to shape the industry, QSRs that offer balanced options without compromising on taste are likely to maintain a competitive edge, attracting consumers who want both convenience and healthy eating options.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ark Restaurant Corp., Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill, Darden Concepts, Inc., DEL TACO RESTAURANT, INC. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Independent Restaurants segment, which is expected to reach US$245.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3%. The Chain Restaurants segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $85.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $78.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments

Type (Independent Restaurants, Chain Restaurants)

Cuisine (American Cuisine, Chinese Cuisine, Italian Cuisine, Mexican Cuisine, Japanese Cuisine, Turkish & Lebanese Cuisine, Other Cuisines)

Some of the 179 major companies featured in this Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants market report include:

Ark Restaurant Corp.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Darden Concepts, Inc.

DEL TACO RESTAURANT, INC.

Kotipizza Group Oyj,

McDonald's

Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Yum! Brands

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $316.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $384 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Convenient and Affordable Dining Options Drives Growth in the Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Industry

Expansion of Health-Conscious Menus Supports Market Growth as Consumers Seek Nutritious Fast Food Alternatives

Increasing Popularity of Digital Ordering and Mobile Apps Enhances Customer Convenience and Streamlines Service

Growth in Drive-Thru and Takeout Services Expands Market Accessibility for Fast Food Amid Shifts Toward Contactless Dining

Rising Adoption of Plant-Based and Alternative Protein Offerings Fuels Demand for Healthier, Environmentally Friendly Menu Items

Technological Advancements in Kitchen Automation Improve Efficiency and Reduce Labor Costs for Fast Food Operators

Growth of Loyalty Programs and Rewards Apps Enhances Customer Retention and Drives Repeat Business in QSRs

Increasing Investment in Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Supports Sustainability and Appeals to Environmentally Conscious Consumers

Rising Demand for Breakfast and All-Day Dining Options Expands Market for Diverse, Time-Flexible Menus

Increased Focus on Food Safety and Hygiene Practices Enhances Consumer Trust in Fast Food Chains

Introduction of Limited-Time Offers and Seasonal Menus Drives Customer Engagement and Increases Foot Traffic

Expansion of QSRs in Emerging Markets Fuels Industry Growth Through New Franchises and Regional Specialties





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm7q1o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment