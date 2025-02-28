UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 12-month period of 2024

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 12-month period of 2024.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in renewable energy infrastructure facilities and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 31 December 2024, the Company’s total assets were EUR 187 855 thousand, total equity was EUR 98 536 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 89 319 thousand.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 157 962 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2023, decreased by EUR 22 098 thousand or 12.27%. The decline in the fair value of the investment portfolio was mainly driven by the results of the independent annual valuation of the Company’s shares. The value of the Company’s solar assets in Poland primarily decreased due to electricity price curve forecasts being significantly lower than the electricity price curve utilized in the Company’s valuation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the period January - December 2024, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 16 764 thousand, primarily attributed to the negative fair value change in the investment portfolio resulting from the independent annual valuation of the Company’s shares and financing expenses.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

Mantas.Auruskevicius@lordslb.lt









Attachment