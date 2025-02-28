Vietnam's Knitted Underwear Exports Surge to $1.3 Billion: Analysis of Key Strategies for Global Apparel Brands

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Knitted Underwear Export Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, Vietnam has become one of the world's major exporters of textiles and clothing. In 2024, Vietnam's textile and clothing exports reached approximately US$44 billion, an increase of 11.3% year-on-year. As an important part of Vietnam's textile exports, knitted underwear has continued to grow in recent years. According to the publisher's analysis, with low-cost labor, mature production technology, and strong export capabilities to the international market, Vietnam has become one of the world's major underwear production and export bases. Vietnam's knitted underwear exports are also on the rise overall.



Vietnam has become the first choice for many foreign direct investment (FDI) companies due to its unique geographical location, abundant labor resources and competitive labor costs. With the continuous development of Vietnam's economy, Vietnam's knitted underwear industry is also growing. According to the publisher's analysis, the Vietnamese government is also actively promoting the development of the textile and garment industry and increasing investment support for the textile and garment industry. As a result, the production capacity, output and export volume of knitted underwear in Vietnam are constantly increasing.



According to the data, the total export value of Vietnam's knitted underwear reached US$1.337 billion in 2023, and the export value of Vietnam's knitted underwear from January to November 2024 was close to US$1.314 billion, an increase of 7.38% over the same period.



According to the analysis, the main export destinations of Vietnamese knitted underwear include the United States, Hong Kong and South Korea. From 2021 to 2024, the main export destinations of Vietnamese knitted underwear are the United States, Hong Kong, China and South Korea. The main companies importing knitted underwear to Vietnam include HANESBRANDS APPAREL (HONG KONG), MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO LTD, REGINA MIRACLE INTERNATIONAL and other companies.



According to the publisher's analysis, most of the exporters of knitted underwear in Vietnam are foreign-funded enterprises, and there are also some local Vietnamese companies. The main exporters of knitted underwear in Vietnam include HANESBRANDS VIET NAM, CONG TY TNHH PREMIUM FASHION VIET NAM, NOW VINA CO LTD and other companies.



Overall, Vietnam has become one of the world's major textile producers and exporters with its low labor costs and favorable trade environment and policies. As an important part of Vietnam's textile and garment industry, knitted underwear occupies a very important position in the international export market. The publisher predicts that with the advancement of production technology, the use of environmentally friendly materials and cooperation with international brands, Vietnam's knitted underwear exports are expected to continue to rise in the next few years.



The publisher recommends that companies related to the clothing industry chain should conduct research on the Vietnamese market as soon as possible to prepare for a better layout in the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (January-November 2024)

Average Export Price of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations and Supply Volume of Vietnam's Knitted Underwear Export Market

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Buyers of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam and Their Import Volumes

How to Find International Distributors and International End Users of Knitted Underwear Exports in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Knitted Underwear Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Export of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Key Topics Covered



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Knitted Underwear Exports Market



2 Analysis of Knitted Underwear Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Knitted Underwear



3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Knitted Underwear (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.1.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Knitted Underwear Export Volume and Value to United States

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 Hong Kong (China)

3.3 South Korea

3.4 Japan

3.5 Taiwan(China)

3.6 Australia



4 Analysis of Major BUYERS in the Export Market of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 HANESBRANDS APPAREL (HONG KONG)

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Knitted Underwear Imports from Vietnam

4.2 MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

4.3 REGINA MIRACLE INTERNATIONAL

4.4 Importer 4

4.5 Importer 5

4.6 Importer 6

4.7 Importer 7

4.8 Importer 8

4.9 Importer 9

4.10 Importer 10



5 Analysis of Major SUPPLIERS in the Export Market of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 HANESBRANDS VIET NAM

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Knitted Underwear Exports

5.2 CONG TY TNHH PREMIUM FASHION VIET NAM

5.3 NOW VINA CO LTD

5.4 Exporter 4

5.5 Exporter 5

5.6 Exporter 6

5.7 Exporter 7

5.8 Exporter 8

5.9 Exporter 9

5.10 Exporter 10



6. Monthly Analysis of Knitted Underwear Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Knitted Underwear Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Knitted Underwear Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Knitted Underwear in Vietnam, 2025-2034

