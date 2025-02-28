Novaturas presented unaudited results of 2024

On February 28th 2025 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB “Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Darius Undzėnas presented the company’s consolidated unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024 to investors.

Link to webinar record: https://youtu.be/vOR-MN_W8Cw

Performance of Novaturas Group for the year 2024 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators 2024 2023 2022 Revenue 200 837 208 331 196 676 Gross profit 20 231 26 260 18 793 EBITDA (863) 5 274 35 Net profit (loss) (2 514) 3 405 (1 017)





About the company

Novaturas Group is the only local charter tour operator in the Baltic States with more than 25 years of experience. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749

