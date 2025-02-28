Intchains Group Limited’s Goldshell launches its first ever crypto wallet today: GS Wallet brings users next-gen security and premium user experience

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG), a leading innovator in integrated solutions consisting of efficient mining products for altcoins, is proud to announce its launch of the GS Wallet under its Goldshell brand on 28 February 2025.

The GS Wallet is ICG’s first crypto wallet, featuring a 3.5-inch true-color touchscreen, a fully air-gapped design, and the ability to complete transactions in just 30 seconds. It includes data self-destruct mechanisms for enhanced security, a battery life of up to 9 hours, and supports over 1,000 crypto assets, including coins and tokens. With a premium, intuitive design, the GS Wallet offers next-generation protection against online hacks and scams

Mr Ding Qiang, CEO of ICG, said: “The GS Wallet marks a significant milestone in ICG’s efforts in WEB3 application development and in building our capabilities in navigating across crypto cycles. We had launched Goldshell Pay, a payment gateway platform in Q3 2024. This launch of our GS Wallet stands to become a bedrock of crypto for our users, enabling them to safely store their crypto and further empower their crypto efforts with confidence.”

Product Innovation and Key Advantages

The GS Wallet employs security measures to safeguard users' digital assets while featuring premium design built for user convenience. It promises to ensure both a safe and smooth crypto journey for its users.

Safety measures of GS Wallet:

GS Wallet’s fully air-gapped design enables secure payments via QR codes without the need of the internet and eliminates any network connectivity such as WiFi, Bluetooth or USB. This isolation significantly reduces the risk of user information being leaked during back-end processes of physical crypto wallet payments. Fail-safe measures: In the event of potential tampering with the physical GS Wallet, its internal structure is built with a data self-destruct mechanism. When it detects light exposure, it automatically erases all data from the physical wallet to safeguard user information. With independent storage for fingerprints and two-recovery seed phrases, users can still easily recover funds if the device is lost through the open-source software.

In the event of potential tampering with the physical GS Wallet, its internal structure is built with a data self-destruct mechanism. When it detects light exposure, it automatically erases all data from the physical wallet to safeguard user information. With independent storage for fingerprints and two-recovery seed phrases, users can still easily recover funds if the device is lost through the open-source software. Three-chip security system: The GS Wallet is equipped with three security chips for storing user data, making it stand out from the industry standard. Two chips hold independent mnemonic phrases, while the third chip securely stores fingerprint information. In the event of device loss or damage, users can recover their assets using the mnemonic phrases and the account can be reloaded on another wallet.



Premium user experience of GS Wallet:

The GS Wallet has a fingerprint unlock speed of 0.5 seconds, allowing users rapid access to their assets anytime, anywhere. Toughness and durability: Designed with a robust zinc alloy body, the wallet is protected from drops of up to 1m, ensuring the physical protection of the wallet.

Designed with a robust zinc alloy body, the wallet is protected from drops of up to 1m, ensuring the physical protection of the wallet. Companion app: The GS Wallet comes with a companion mobile app that enables users to monitor account activity in real-time ensuring worry-free transactions.



Availability

The GS Wallet is available from today (26 February 2025) on Goldshell’s official website.

For more information about ICG, please visit https://intchains.com/ and follow ICG on LinkedIn and X.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited (ICG) is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications.

Contacts:

Redhill Communications

E: muhammad.rahmat@redhill.asia | intchains@redhill.asia

M: +65 9277 4846

E: belinda@redhill.asia

M: +1 778 877 3137