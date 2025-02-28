ABC Convention 2025 Celebrates Best Construction Projects, People, Practices and Contractors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today named the honorees recognized at ABC Convention 2025, “ABC—Building America for 75 Years,” which celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the industry in representing the association’s core values. ABC Convention 2025 took place Feb. 25-27 in Las Vegas.

On Feb. 25, ABC honored the winners of its 2025 Construction Workforce Awards: the Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These three construction professionals are shaping the construction industry by highlighting its lifelong career opportunities, emphasizing safe work practices and expanding skills-building education.

On Feb. 26, ABC hosted its 35th Annual National Excellence in Construction® Awards gala to honor the most outstanding construction projects and contractors for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.

On Feb. 27, ABC recognized the winners of the 2025 ABC Construction Management Competition and National Craft Championships. CMC is ABC’s hallmark competition promoting careers in construction management, featuring teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities who test their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills. NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, draws some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlights the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.

The association also honored the 2025 ABC Top Performers. Launched in 2018 as the only ranking of its kind, the Top Performers lists recognize ABC member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.