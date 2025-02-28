Argentina Drone Industry Research 2025-2034: Revenues to Grow from $56.3 Million in 2024 to $130.5 Million by 2034 - SZ DJI Technology Co., Autel Robotics Co., Parrot Drone, Elistair, & XAG Co. Lead the Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Drone Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Argentina drone market size reached a value of around USD 56.30 million in 2024. Aided by the increasing demand for drones in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of nearly USD 130.5 million by 2034.



Drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are increasingly being utilised in various industries due to their ability to provide efficient, cost-effective solutions for tasks like aerial surveillance, delivery, and data collection. In Argentina, drones are playing a crucial role in transforming industries, offering enhanced precision and operational capabilities, while simultaneously addressing issues like labour shortages and high costs associated with traditional methods.



The Argentina drone market value is primarily increasing due to the country's expanding agricultural sector, which benefits immensely from drone technologies. Drones are widely used for crop monitoring, soil analysis, irrigation management, and pest control, leading to improved yields and reduced operational costs.



Argentina, being one of the world's largest agricultural exporters, has seen a surge in the adoption of drones for precision agriculture. These UAVs are equipped with advanced sensors that enable farmers to gather valuable data and optimise farm management processes, making agriculture more sustainable and productive.



The rise of drone applications in logistics and infrastructure also contributes significantly to the Argentina drone market expansion. Drones are increasingly being used for inspecting and monitoring infrastructure, such as bridges, power lines, and roads, reducing the need for manual inspections and improving safety standards. Additionally, drones are gaining traction in last-mile delivery services, offering faster and more cost-effective solutions for transporting goods, particularly in remote and rural areas.



Another driving factor behind the Argentina drone market development is the increasing use of drones in surveillance and security operations. With growing concerns over safety and law enforcement, drones are increasingly being deployed for monitoring large public events, patrolling borders, and providing real-time intelligence. The flexibility and efficiency offered by drones make them a critical tool for security agencies in Argentina.



Despite the significant growth potential, the Argentina drone market dynamics can be impacted several challenges. Regulatory restrictions and limited infrastructure for drone operations remain key obstacles. The lack of standardised regulations for drone usage, coupled with concerns regarding airspace safety and privacy issues, has created uncertainty for businesses looking to invest in drone technologies. In addition, the absence of adequate drone support infrastructure, such as charging stations and maintenance services, may hinder the widespread adoption of drones in various industries.



Despite the challenges, the Argentina drone market analysis presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in the fields of agriculture and logistics. The increasing demand for drone-based solutions in precision farming is expected to provide substantial growth prospects. Furthermore, Argentina's geographical landscape, which includes vast rural areas, offers an ideal environment for drone applications in agriculture, where UAVs can access remote regions and collect data more efficiently than traditional methods. This is creating a favourable Argentina drone market outlook.



The logistics sector is another area with considerable growth potential. With the expansion of e-commerce and the demand for faster delivery services, drones can play a vital role in last-mile delivery solutions, improving efficiency and reducing delivery times. Argentina's investment in infrastructure development also creates opportunities for drones in monitoring and inspecting large-scale projects, such as highways, railways, and energy infrastructure. This is expected to increase the Argentina drone market revenue in the coming years.



The market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of drones across various sectors, including agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure. While regulatory hurdles and high initial costs present challenges, the expanding applications of drones and their ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs are expected to drive the market expansion. In the forecast period, opportunities for Argentine drone market growth will continue to emerge, particularly in areas like precision agriculture and last-mile delivery services.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on type, end use, payload, and mode of operation.



Market Breakup by Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Market Breakup by End Use

Civil and Commercial

Military and Defence

Agriculture

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Surveying and Mapping

Aerial Imaging

Others

Market Breakup by Payload

Up to 25 Kg

26 kg to 150 Kg

151 Kg to 600 Kg

Above 600 Kg

Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Argentina drone market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

Parrot Drone SAS

Elistair SAS

XAG Co. Ltd.

