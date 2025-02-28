LEO Satellite Market Research Report 2025-2029: Revenues to Grow by $12 Billion, at a CAGR of 19%

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEO Satellite Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LEO satellite market is forecasted to grow by USD 11.98 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

This report on the LEO satellite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising demand for earth observation related applications, low-cost solution deployment through micro and nanosatellites, and rapid development and deployment of LEO satellites.



The study identifies the growing satellite-based telemetry applications as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing research and development spending on aerospace and defense and provision of low-cost satellite-based internet services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The LEO satellite market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial use

Government and military use

Others

By Type

Small satellite

Medium satellite

Large satellite

Cube satellite

By Application

Communication

Earth observation and remote sensing

Scientific research

Technology

Others

By Propulsion

Liquid fuel

Electric

Gas-based

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the LEO satellite market covers the following areas:

LEO Satellite Market sizing

LEO Satellite Market forecast

LEO Satellite Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading LEO satellite market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Airbus SE

BAE Systems PLC

Blue Origin Enterprises L.P.

GomSpace Group AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kepler Communications Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

OHB SE

OneWeb Holdings Ltd.

RTX Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Telesat Corp.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

