Google Cloud Partner Intelagen Announces David “Mac” McDaniel as New Chief Technology Officer

Saint Petersburg, FL, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen , an Agentic AI-focused Google Cloud partner and portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, announced David “Mac” McDaniel as its new Chief Technology Officer. McDaniel will lead Intelagen’s Digital Engineering organization, overseeing artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and security engineering practices.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mac to our leadership team as our new Chief Technology Officer. Mac’s extensive experience in successfully building and managing multi-tenant tech platforms will be invaluable for our company's future. His passion for tackling big challenges and making meaningful impact, combined with his people-centric approach, truly set him apart. I am confident Mac will be an exceptional addition to our leadership team and play a critical role in Intelagen's growth," said Tom Richer, Chief Executive Officer, Intelagen.

"I am incredibly excited to join Intelagen as CTO, combining my passion for emerging technology like Agentic AI," said David “Mac” McDaniel. "I look forward to working with Tom and his talented leadership team to build innovative enterprise-class AI solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses. My daily drive is fueled by customer obsession and a relentless pursuit of problem-solving, and I'm excited to bring that energy to Intelagen's clients."

McDaniel brings over 30 years of experience leading transformative tech initiatives at highly innovative enterprise companies. He is a renowned Google Fellow and joins Intelagen from Google Partner 66degrees, where he most recently served as Field CTO and Chief Architect, AI/ML and Infrastructure. At 66degrees, Mac was responsible for all complex AI/ML, Generative AI and infrastructure projects, including architecture, strategy and oversight of the resulting projects. He worked with prospects and clients on AI and general cloud strategies, value realization and increasing the velocity by moving to Google Cloud. Originally from Massachusetts, Mac has lived in Denver for the past 35 years, raising 5 children and enjoys off-roading in the mountains and serving the community at large.

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, added, ”Mac's expertise aligns perfectly with our portfolio company Intelagen’s mission to develop enterprise class solutions that deliver innovation with real impact. Having him involved in the development of our proprietary Web3 trading platform Alpha Liquid Terminal, supported by a world-class team of seasoned, enterprise-class engineers will help ensure our terminal platform is enterprise-grade, stable, and high performing.”

About Intelagen

Intelagen is a Google Partner and Agentic AI digital engineering consultancy that empowers organizations to build innovative and transformative solutions. As a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, Intelagen leverages its deep engineering expertise in artificial intelligence, Web3, data and cloud to help clients deliver results and get a competitive edge. Learn more at https://intelagen.ai/.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered digital assets. With deep knowledge and expertise, ATH invests in and advises innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. Renowned for its detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives, the company works closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns. ATH’s mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Its ultimate vision is to foster an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io