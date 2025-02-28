Cheems Memecoin Surpasses $8 Million in Daily Trading Volume on Binance

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheems ($CHEEMS), the viral Shiba Inu-inspired memecoin built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has achieved another major milestone by surpassing $8 million in daily trading volume on Binance. This impressive feat highlights the growing demand for CHEEMS and its expanding presence in the cryptocurrency market.

From Meme to Market Leader

What started as a lighthearted meme has rapidly evolved into a dominant force in the crypto space. With a market capitalization of $160.16 million and a fully diluted market cap of $173.98 million, Cheems continues to gain momentum as a community-driven project. The trading volume surge to $8 million is a testament to the token’s increasing adoption and liquidity, as well as the strength of its passionate holder base. The token is now listed on leading exchanges including Binance, Bybit, Bitget, Kraken, Gate.io, and more!

Christian, Founder of Infini, a major Cheems tokenholder and spokesperson, commented on this achievement:

“Cheems isn’t just riding the memecoin wave—it’s shaping it. Hitting $8 million in daily trading volume on Binance signals that our community and the broader market recognize the real potential behind this movement. As we continue building, we are committed to maintaining this momentum and ensuring long-term growth for our holders.”

The CHEEMS Advantage

Built on Binance Smart Chain’s efficient and scalable infrastructure, CHEEMS offers key advantages that set it apart in the crowded memecoin market:

Zero transaction taxes – Ensuring seamless and cost-efficient trading.

– Ensuring seamless and cost-efficient trading. 100% burned liquidity pool – Enhancing stability and reducing risks.

– Enhancing stability and reducing risks. No team allocations – Reinforcing its decentralized nature.

– Reinforcing its decentralized nature. Fully decentralized governance – Empowering the community to shape the future of CHEEMS.

Strengthening the BNB Ecosystem

The Binance listing and subsequent trading volume spike are the results of months of collaboration with the BNB Chain ecosystem, including:

Liquidity pool enhancements to support smooth trading activity.

to support smooth trading activity. Co-branded marketing initiatives to expand visibility and engagement.

to expand visibility and engagement. Ecosystem development grants fueling long-term growth and innovation.



Philanthropy & Real-World Impact

Beyond its on-chain success, CHEEMS remains dedicated to making a tangible difference through its CryptoForGood initiative:

100% of merchandise proceeds donated to animal welfare charities.

to animal welfare charities. Collaborations with Cheems’ real-life owner, Kathy, on global aid initiatives.

on global aid initiatives. Over 5,500 meals funded through viral TikTok challenges.



With a circulating supply of 187.5 billion 1000CHEEMS tokens and a maximum supply of 203.67 billion 1000CHEEMS, Cheems remains well-positioned for sustained growth and increased market influence.

As the memecoin landscape evolves, Cheems is proving that it is not just a trend but a long-term player in the space. With continued innovation, community engagement, and expanding real-world impact, CHEEMS remains at the forefront of the next generation of meme-based digital assets.

For more details and to join the Cheems movement, visit: Official Website

About Cheems:

Cheems is a community-driven memecoin built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Designed to bring fun, engagement, and decentralization to the crypto space, Cheems has grown into one of the most recognized and celebrated tokens in the memecoin sector. With a strong and dedicated holder base, Cheems continues to shape the future of meme-based digital assets.

Media Contact:

Cheems Foundation

contact@cheems.pet

Join the Cheems Community:

Twitter: @lordcheems_bsc

@lordcheems_bsc Telegram: t.me/LordCheems_Bsc

t.me/LordCheems_Bsc Contract: 0x0df0587216a4a1bb7d5082fdc491d93d2dd4b413



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Cheems Foundation. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.