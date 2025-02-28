NIC EDGSON, CEO OF BIG AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS, JOINS BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE (BNI) AT PHOENIX CHILDREN’S PHILANTHROPIC ADVISORY COUNCIL

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nic Edgson, CEO and managing attorney of Big Auto Accident Attorneys, has been appointed to the BNI Philanthropic Advisory Council of Phoenix Children's Foundation, furthering his commitment to giving back to the community and advancing children’s healthcare initiatives.

As a father of five sons, Edgson is deeply committed to supporting families and understands the importance of providing help and hope during challenging times. His dedication to advocacy has been a driving force throughout his career as a personal injury attorney, where he has built a reputation for fighting for justice on behalf of accident victims and ensuring that individuals and families receive the support and compensation they deserve. Now, he is bringing that same passion for making a positive impact to one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, aligning with its mission to deliver exceptional care in a family-centered environment.

Phoenix Children's is a renowned medical institution dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare to children in Arizona and beyond. With cutting-edge treatments, innovative research, and a team of highly skilled specialists, the hospital is committed to delivering hope and healing to families in need. Its mission is to provide world-class care in a compassionate, family-centered environment, while ensuring that no child is left without access to life-saving treatment.

With the assistance of the Phoenix Children’s Philanthropic Advisory Council, which has raised over $1.7 million, BNI at Phoenix Children’s remains at the forefront of many of the significant advancements in pediatric neuroscience. As a proud supporter of Phoenix Children’s, Big Auto Accident Attorneys seized a remarkable 2X matching opportunity to double their initial contribution. This allowed them to support critical Behavioral Health programs while advancing their commitment to neurological research, maximizing their community impact.

“I’m honored to join the BNI Philanthropic Advisory Council of such a transformative organization,” said Edgson. “As a parent, I know firsthand how vital it is to have access to exceptional care during life’s most challenging times. Our family has personally experienced the unwavering dedication and expertise of the doctors and teams at Phoenix Children’s, especially as we navigated our youngest child’s recent medical challenges, searching for answers and peace of mind.

The work Phoenix Children’s does for families is nothing short of inspiring, and I’m committed to supporting their mission to expand access to care and advance pediatric healthcare.”

Edgson’s involvement with Phoenix Children’s underscores his deep-rooted commitment to the Phoenix community. His legal expertise, leadership experience, and dedication to helping families will be valuable assets to the foundation’s advisory council as it continues to expand its services and enhance pediatric care.

To learn more about Phoenix Children's and how you can support its mission, visit phoenixchildrens.org. For more information about Big Auto Accident Attorneys, visit bigauto.com or call 1-844-BIGAUTO.