Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies Market Report - 2023 Sales Data, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2025 & 2027, and Compound Annual Growth Rate Projections through 2029

The Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies Market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 23.10%.

Carbon dioxide sequestration involves capturing carbon dioxide through chemical reactions (utilization) or underground storage in deep geologic storage and saline formations. This entire process, starting from capturing CO2 to its permanent storage or storage for future use, is termed carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Industries, including manufacturing and processing, are the foundation for every nation's economic growth. Thus, they are the core of the global efforts towards clean energy transition. Industrial emissions from both process- and energy-intensive activities are often difficult to tackle. Therefore, a comprehensive carbon reduction strategy is necessary to support the transition towards carbon neutrality and a sustainable future. CCUS technologies offer a significant solution to mitigate these emissions and support the decarbonization of heavy industries.



Developed countries with high industrialization growth generate the majority of GHG emissions. This has created a significant carbon debt that needs to be addressed. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and African (MEA) regions have led to a surge in their carbon emissions. This is primarily due to increased industrial activity, often relying on fossil fuels, growing energy demand for both industrial and residential purposes, and deforestation and unsustainable land-use practices. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, three countries - China, the U.S., and India - account for more than 50% of carbon dioxide emissions, and 20 countries account for 80% of the global emissions.



67 data tables and 69 additional tables

An updated overview of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global CCUS technologies market and its subsegments

Highlights of the market potential for CCUS technologies market on the basis of technologies, industry, service and region

Description of CCUS value chain, climate policies and regulation of the industry

Discussion on importance of carbon capture technologies for achieving climate objectives, and widening the portfolio of low-carbon power sources, and information on Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of carbon, capture utilization and storage technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Liquide, Aker Carbon Capture, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corp., and Fluor Corp.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis: CCUS Technologies Market

Overview

Full-chain Business Model

Partial-chain Business Model

CO2 Capture-as-a-Service Business Model

SWOT Analysis: CCUS Technologies Market

Climate Change Policies and Regulations

Carbon Pricing

Paris Agreement

U.S.

Europe

Canada

China

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Demand for Carbon-neutral Products Rise of CCUS Hubs Increased Focus on Carbon Dioxide Removal Credits Increasing CCUS Demand in EOR Operations

Market Challenges Shutdowns Due to Costs, Technical Failures Low Utilization Rates

Market Opportunities Renewed Momentum of CCUS Projects Geographic Distribution of CCUS Projects Synergies with CDR Technologies

Market Restraints Public Resistance to CCUS Technologies



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advanced Membrane Technologies

Mixed Matrix Membranes

Metal-organic Frameworks

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Technology Pre-combustion Technology Post-combustion Technology Oxy-fuel Combustion Technology

Market Analysis by Service

Market Analysis by Industry Oil and Gas Power Generation Chemicals and Petrochemicals Other Industries

Market Analysis by Region North America South America Asia-Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Europe



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Case Studies

Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Aker Carbon Capture

BASF

ExxonMobil

Fluor

GE Vernova

Honeywell International Inc.

Linde

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

SFW

Shell

Siemens Energy

Svante Technologies

Toshiba Corp.

TotalEnergies

