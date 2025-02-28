Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies Market Report - 2023 Sales Data, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2025 & 2027, and Compound Annual Growth Rate Projections through 2029

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global market for CCUS technologies and its market dynamics. The report includes a discussion of the technological, competitive and economic trends affecting the market. The report briefly covers CCUS technology segments. The global CCUS technologies market has been analyzed by technology, services, industry and region. The report concludes with profiles of 15 companies operating in the global CCUS technologies market.
The Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies Market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 23.10%.
Carbon dioxide sequestration involves capturing carbon dioxide through chemical reactions (utilization) or underground storage in deep geologic storage and saline formations. This entire process, starting from capturing CO2 to its permanent storage or storage for future use, is termed carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Industries, including manufacturing and processing, are the foundation for every nation's economic growth. Thus, they are the core of the global efforts towards clean energy transition. Industrial emissions from both process- and energy-intensive activities are often difficult to tackle. Therefore, a comprehensive carbon reduction strategy is necessary to support the transition towards carbon neutrality and a sustainable future. CCUS technologies offer a significant solution to mitigate these emissions and support the decarbonization of heavy industries.
Developed countries with high industrialization growth generate the majority of GHG emissions. This has created a significant carbon debt that needs to be addressed. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and African (MEA) regions have led to a surge in their carbon emissions. This is primarily due to increased industrial activity, often relying on fossil fuels, growing energy demand for both industrial and residential purposes, and deforestation and unsustainable land-use practices. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, three countries - China, the U.S., and India - account for more than 50% of carbon dioxide emissions, and 20 countries account for 80% of the global emissions.
The report includes:
- 67 data tables and 69 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global CCUS technologies market and its subsegments
- Highlights of the market potential for CCUS technologies market on the basis of technologies, industry, service and region
- Description of CCUS value chain, climate policies and regulation of the industry
- Discussion on importance of carbon capture technologies for achieving climate objectives, and widening the portfolio of low-carbon power sources, and information on Net-Zero and Negative Emissions
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of carbon, capture utilization and storage technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Liquide, Aker Carbon Capture, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corp., and Fluor Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis: CCUS Technologies Market
- Overview
- Full-chain Business Model
- Partial-chain Business Model
- CO2 Capture-as-a-Service Business Model
- SWOT Analysis: CCUS Technologies Market
- Climate Change Policies and Regulations
- Carbon Pricing
- Paris Agreement
- U.S.
- Europe
- Canada
- China
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Demand for Carbon-neutral Products
- Rise of CCUS Hubs
- Increased Focus on Carbon Dioxide Removal Credits
- Increasing CCUS Demand in EOR Operations
- Market Challenges
- Shutdowns Due to Costs, Technical Failures
- Low Utilization Rates
- Market Opportunities
- Renewed Momentum of CCUS Projects
- Geographic Distribution of CCUS Projects
- Synergies with CDR Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Public Resistance to CCUS Technologies
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Advanced Membrane Technologies
- Mixed Matrix Membranes
- Metal-organic Frameworks
- Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Pre-combustion Technology
- Post-combustion Technology
- Oxy-fuel Combustion Technology
- Market Analysis by Service
- Market Analysis by Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Power Generation
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Other Industries
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- South America
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Europe
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Case Studies
Company Profiles
- Air Liquide
- Aker Carbon Capture
- BASF
- ExxonMobil
- Fluor
- GE Vernova
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Linde
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- SFW
- Shell
- Siemens Energy
- Svante Technologies
- Toshiba Corp.
- TotalEnergies
