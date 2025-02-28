Herbicide Market Forecast Report to 2032, with Profiles of Major Players BASF, Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta and FMC Corporation

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbicide Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global herbicide market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by the growing demand for effective weed control solutions in agriculture and the rising adoption of modern farming techniques, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.







The global herbicide market growth is driven by the increasing pressure on farmers to maximise crop output to meet the food demand of a growing global population. Additionally, the expansion of commercial farming practices, particularly in developing economies, is further bolstering the demand for herbicides. Technological advancements in herbicide formulations and delivery mechanisms are also contributing to the market growth, as new, more efficient, and environmentally friendly products are being introduced to the market.



Sustainable farming practices are gaining significant traction globally, and herbicides are playing a critical role in this transformation. Many modern herbicide formulations are designed to minimise environmental impact by reducing the need for tillage, conserving soil structure, and preventing erosion. This is one of the key herbicide market trends. The increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) systems, which combine biological, cultural, and chemical controls to reduce weed populations, is also positively impacting herbicide usage.



In addition, the shift towards organic farming and the demand for organic herbicides, which rely on natural ingredients rather than synthetic chemicals, are also boosting the market revenue for herbicides. While synthetic herbicides remain the most widely used, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly alternatives is expected to create new growth opportunities.



Herbicides are not limited to agricultural use; they are increasingly being employed in non-crop settings such as forestry, lawn care, and landscape maintenance. In urban environments, herbicides help in controlling weeds on highways, railways, and parks, contributing to public safety and aesthetic upkeep. These non-agricultural applications represent a growing segment of the herbicide market share, driven by rising urbanisation and the need for effective vegetation management in infrastructure projects.



Despite the positive growth outlook, the market faces several challenges. Regulatory restrictions on the use of certain chemicals, particularly in regions like Europe and North America, are a major concern for herbicide manufacturers. The potential environmental and health impacts of herbicides, such as soil contamination and water pollution, have led to stringent regulations aimed at reducing the reliance on chemical weed control solutions. As per the herbicide market analysis, these regulations are prompting industry players to focus on developing herbicides with lower toxicity levels and shorter environmental persistence.



Another significant challenge is the growing resistance of weeds to certain herbicides, which has become a serious issue in many parts of the world. Herbicide resistance reduces the effectiveness of existing products, necessitating the development of new herbicide formulations and combinations to combat resistant weed species. This is expected to drive the herbicide market demand over the forecast period.



Looking forward, the market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient weed management solutions in agriculture and the rising demand for herbicides in non-crop sectors. Advancements in herbicide technology, coupled with a growing focus on sustainability, are likely to drive innovation in the market.



Moreover, the expansion of organic farming and the demand for natural herbicide alternatives are expected to provide new growth opportunities. As the world continues to face challenges related to food security and environmental sustainability, the herbicide market growth is expected to be driven by rising agricultural productivity and the shift towards environmental conservation.

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global herbicide market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

BASF

Bayer

Corteva Agriscience

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

