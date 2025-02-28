February 28, 2025 – 5.40 PM CET

Special General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium – February 28, 2025



On Friday, February 28, Agfa held a Special General Meeting at its head office in Mortsel, Belgium.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of MJP Management Services BV, with permanent representative Mr. Michel Govaert, as independent director for a period of 4 years.



The minutes of the Special General Meeting will be published on the Special and Extraordinary General Meetings page of the agfa.com website.

The attendance quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting was not reached. Consequently, this meeting will be held on March 11, 2025 at noon.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2023, the Group realized a turnover of 1,150 million euro.

