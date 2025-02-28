SHVO Signs AppDirect at Transamerica Pyramid

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, luxury real estate development firm SHVO announced it has signed a new lease with B2B subscription commerce platform company AppDirect for 5,727 square feet at Transamerica Pyramid. AppDirect will occupy a portion of the 37th floor. Transamerica Pyramid Center has become a global tech, finance and AI hub, and AppDirect joins tenants such as Blockchain Capital, Wedbush and NextAxiom.

“Transamerica Pyramid continues to solidify its place as the headquarters for tech innovation, leading the way in San Francisco’s resurgence as the world’s tech capital,” said Michael Shvo, Chairman and CEO of SHVO. “SHVO invests exclusively in super prime real estate and, with the completion of our redevelopment at Transamerica Pyramid, we have preserved its legacy as a global icon for generations to come.”

"The Transamerica Pyramid is a truly special location. Since 2009, AppDirect has been headquartered in San Francisco and we couldn't be more excited to be a tenant at this iconic location,” said Nicolas Desmarais, Chairman and CEO, AppDirect.

AppDirect’s lease continues strong leasing momentum at the property. Earlier this year a global venture capital firm signed yet another new lease, taking more than 10,000 square feet in the building.

Located on the northern edge of San Francisco’s Financial District, Transamerica Pyramid Center celebrated its official reopening on September 12, 2024, following a $1 billion dollar investment by SHVO and Deutsche Finance America that included a remastering of the building by Lord Norman Foster and his global design firm Foster + Partners. The tower was reimagined with a hotel-like aesthetic that welcomes tenants and guests with luxurious private amenities and expanded public spaces. Features include a renovated grand lobby, exclusive top-floor bar, sky lounge, gym, spa, conference spaces, and more.

Together with its two adjacent buildings at Two and Three Transamerica, the Transamerica Pyramid Center has been fully remastered. Transamerica Redwood Park, an urban oasis in the heart of the City, has also been meticulously restored and expanded with new sidewalks, seating and landscaping. Its revitalization now draws thousands of visitors each week, reinforcing the revival of San Francisco’s downtown.

SHVO has partnered with acclaimed chef Brad Kilgore to elevate the culinary experience at the Transamerica Pyramid Center with three distinct dining concepts. Café Sebastian, a neighborhood bistro featuring an all-day menu and an extensive in-house pastry program, opened its doors last month. MadLab Kakigori, a creative spinoff of Chef Kilgore’s celebrated Miami gelato spot, launched in December, and ama by Bradley Kilgore will showcase Chef Kilgore’s unique take on itameshi cuisine, blending Italian and Japanese flavors.

SHVO’s Pyramid Arts, a new series of public exhibitions celebrating innovation and creativity across the arts and sciences, has continued to attract new and returning visitors. The first installations, both curated by Lord Norman Foster include The Vertical City, a selection of his architectural achievements focused on skyscrapers, and Les Lalanne at Transamerica Redwood Park, an outdoor exhibition honoring the work of iconic French artists Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne.

ABOUT SHVO

SHVO is a luxury real estate development and investment firm built on the vision of Chairman & CEO Michael Shvo to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio valued at more than $8 billion and 4.5 million square feet across commercial office and retail space, hospitality, and luxury residential assets.

The firm’s selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world’s leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York Hotel and Residences at the Crown building.

Renowned for its expertise, SHVO is fully integrated with highly diversified industry experience in every aspect of acquisitions, finance, development, design, sales, leasing, property management, hospitality, and sustainability.

www.SHVO.com

ABOUT TRANSAMERICA PYRAMID CENTER

The Transamerica Pyramid opened in 1972 at 600 Montgomery Street, long known as the “Wall Street of the West” and the gateway to San Francisco’s Financial District. The quartz-studded concrete tower has over 3,000 windows, rises 853 feet, and was designed by William L. Pereira & Associates, the famed firm that helped pioneer California’s distinctive modernism in the second half of the 20th century. It is currently the tallest pyramid structure on the planet.

The Complex covers an entire city block and includes three buildings totaling approximately 750,000 square feet – the iconic pyramid-shaped tower, the office building at Two Transamerica, and a site set for approximately 100,000 square feet of office redevelopment at Three Transamerica. Anchoring the three buildings is Transamerica Redwood Park, an urban oasis featuring a grove of mature redwood trees shading public open space. Transamerica Pyramid Center reopened in September 2024 following a $1 billion dollar investment by SHVO and Deutsche Finance in partnership with Lord Norman Foster and his global design firm Foster + Partners.

SHVO and Deutsche Finance America acquired the building in 2020 for $650 million, representing the building’s first sale in its history and the United States’ largest commercial transaction to occur amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.transamericapyramidcenter.com

ABOUT APPDIRECT

AppDirect is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors, and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success. For more information, visit appdirect.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube . For press inquiries, please contact prforappdirect@bospar.com .

