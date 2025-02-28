Six Coherent Products Receive Awards From Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews for Excellence in Optical Networking

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in high-performance optical networking solutions, proudly announces that six of its products received awards in the 2025 Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition underscores our commitment to technology leadership," said Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer at Coherent. "We are honored that six of our products have been recognized in the 2025 Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews, a testament to our team's deep technical expertise and the impact of our solutions in the industry."

The following products were recognized:

200G Differential Electro-absorption Modulated Laser (D-EML): The 200G Differential Electro-absorption Modulated Laser (D-EML) was recognized in the category of Optical Components. The D-EML enhances electro-optical signal integrity, reduces crosstalk, and lowers power consumption for 800G, 1.6T, and 3.2T transceivers. Its truly differential modulator doubles modulated optical power, optimizing efficiency and reducing the need for signal pre-conditioning. The design improves performance margin, increases manufacturing yields, and lowers overall system costs. Built on proven Indium Phosphide EML technology, the D-EML supports 200G and 400G per lane optical links, enabling next-generation high-speed network solutions.

Dual Laser 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO Transceiver: The Dual Laser 100G ZR QSFP28 digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver, recognized in the category of Optical Transceivers and Transponders, enables customers to support bi-directional traffic over a single optical fiber: The Dual Laser 100G ZR QSFP28 DCO transceivers contributes to improve the fiber resource utilization and to alleviate network congestion in one third of the footprint and one third of the power dissipation versus competing solutions in CFP2 form factor. This solution from Coherent enables true IP-over-DWDM networking, which allows the customers to eliminate transponder/muxponder equipment. The result is a substantial saving in footprint, network reliability and operating cost.

L-band 800G Pluggable QSFP-DD DCO with High TX Output Power: The L-band 800G Pluggable QSFP-DD DCO with High TX Output Power was recognized in the category of Optical Transceivers and Transponders. The L-band 800G DCO transceiver expands DWDM capacity by adding 5 THz of spectrum, doubling data capacity to 64 Tb/s over a single fiber, allowing hyperscalers and carriers to maximize existing fiber infrastructure and reduce costs. It supports OIF 800ZR for 120 km Data Center Interconnects and OpenZR+ multi-rate 800G/600G/400G for Metro networks with 500 km+ reach. With high optical output power, it integrates directly with ROADM systems, while its QSFP-DD form factor enables direct router integration for IP-over-DWDM, eliminating the need for additional optical transport equipment.

Ultra-Compact Dual-Chip 980nm Pump Laser: The Ultra-Compact Dual-Chip 980nm Pump Laser was recognized in the category of Optical Components. Targeted at compact and pluggable amplifier applications, this ultra-compact dual-chip pump laser enables higher power and more complex EDFA architectures to be realised within ever-reducing form factors. Uncooled operation over a wide temperature range of -20 to 85°C, and operating powers up to 2x 400mW support provide high performance while minimizing power consumption within controlled and uncontrolled operating environments.

WaveAnalyzer 1500B High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer: The WaveAnalyzer 1500B High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer was recognized in the category of Optical: Lab/Production Test Equipment. The WaveAnalyzer 1500B leverages coherent measurement technology to support next-generation optical networks by combining the dynamic range of a grating-based OSA with the frequency accuracy of a Wavelength Meter. By integrating these capabilities into a single high-speed instrument, it reduces testing time, minimizes lab floorspace, and lowers manufacturing costs for optical transceiver production.

AOwave-Multi-Channel Analog Optical Modules: The AOwave-Multi-Channel Analog Optical Modules was recognized in the category of Optical Components. The AOwave series of multi-channel analog optical modules enable next-generation RF-over-fiber (RFoF) links for terrestrial and space applications, including Ka-band upgrades. These lightweight, EMI-robust modules use ribbon fiber to reduce size and simplify routing in high-channel-count RFoF and radar systems, supporting extended link lengths and higher data throughput in LEO and GEO satellites.

