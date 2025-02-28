Miller Asset Solutions LLC Brings Top-Tier Investment Management to All Portfolio Sizes

Charlottesville, Virginia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investment industry has long been defined by exclusivity, with firms often dismissing portfolio values under $1 million as too small to be worth their time. These accounts, viewed as ‘uneconomical,’ are left behind in a world where wealth-building opportunities seem to be reserved for the already affluent. However, Sean Miller, founder of Miller Asset Solutions LLC, is rewriting the narrative. Through his firm, he offers top-tier investment management services to clients at all portfolio levels, proving that sophistication and professionalism should not be limited to account size.

Miller Asset Solutions LLC

Sean’s philosophy entails the belief that every investor deserves access to the tools and expertise needed to build wealth. “I want to meet the client where their needs are without subjecting them to arbitrary investment models or revenue thresholds,” he says. For too long, the industry has marginalized smaller accounts, deeming them unworthy of tailored strategies.

Miller Asses Solutions breaks the mold by applying the same high standards and personalized strategies to smaller portfolios that they do to larger ones. This is possible because of Sean’s unparalleled expertise, disciplined risk management, and focus on direct investment in individual securities rather than costly mutual funds or standardized and complex financial products.

This above strategy not only reduces fees but also provides a higher degree of control and tax efficiency. “Taxes shouldn’t be the first thought in investment management, but they should absolutely be the second,” Sean explains. By carefully analyzing taxable investments, his firm ensures that clients’ portfolios are managed with tax efficiency in mind. For example, unrealized losses in some securities can offset gains in others, often reducing clients’ taxable capital gains to zero—or even generating a tax loss to apply against ordinary income.

This meticulous approach allows Sean to maximize after-tax returns, providing consistent results for all clients, regardless of portfolio size.

Miller Asset Solutions also demonstrates its confidence in its methods through performance-based fees for clients with larger accounts. For portfolios valued at $2,000,000 or more, the firm charges a fixed fee of 70 basis points (0.7%) combined with a 20% performance-based fee—ensuring the firm only benefits when its clients see returns. While this fee structure is not legally permissible for smaller accounts, it serves as proof of Sean’s commitment to delivering results. “I’m confident in the ability to generate consistent returns,” he explains. “My own money is invested the same way my client’s. We share the same risks, and we celebrate the same rewards.”

Sean brings the sophistication of a hedge fund to portfolios of all sizes. Whether working with a six-figure account or managing multimillion-dollar assets, the firm’s approach remains consistent. Sean applies disciplined strategies, such as maintaining high liquidity, diversifying portfolios, and hedging when necessary. He identifies market and security distortions to capitalize on asymmetric return opportunities. Single-handedly, Sean manages each portfolio individually, paying close attention to the client’s tax, income, and risk objectives. This level of service is rare in an industry where accounts under $1 million are often deemed ‘invisible’ by larger firms.

Miller Asset Solutions operates on the principle of alignment. Sean invests his money in the same manner as his clients, a practice often referred to as ‘eating your own cooking.’ This alignment fosters trust and ensures the firm remains focused on generating consistent, meaningful returns.

“Finding the right investment manager can be daunting,” Sean says. “Too many firms focus on maximizing their fees rather than their clients’ outcomes. I’m here to change that. My goal is to build lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and results.”

As the nation grapples with economic uncertainty and rising debt, Sean believes that democratizing investment management has become more important than ever. By extending access to professional wealth-building strategies, his firm is empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than meeting with a client at the end of the year and seeing the mutual satisfaction of a job well done,” Sean reflects. “I am here to help people achieve their investment aspirations, one investment at a time.”

Sean admits he isn’t reinventing the wheel; he’s simply lowering the barrier to entry. By removing obstacles and focusing on bespoke services, he is setting a new standard for what investment management can—and should—be.

With a strategic combination of deep research, common sense, and a commitment to aligning with the client’s interests, Sean Miller, through his company Miller Asset Solutions, is proving that sophisticated investment management doesn’t have to be reserved for the elite. It’s a model built on trust, performance, and the belief that everyone deserves a seat at the table. To contact Sean Miller and start a journey alongside Miller Asset Solutions, he can be directly contacted at sean@millerasset.com or 434-825-0000.

