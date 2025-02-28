Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 February 2025 at 19.55 Finnish time
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 31 March 2025 at 6.00 pm.
Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.