Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 February 2025 at 19.55 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 31 March 2025 at 6.00 pm.

In Mikkeli 28 February 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

