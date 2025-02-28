Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Total Voting Rights

28 February 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 316,070,843 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 316,070,843. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

