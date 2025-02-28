Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft pneumatic valves market is projected to witness a growth rate of 10% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.4 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft pneumatic valves market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (Billion US$) 1.4 Growth (CAGR) 10% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market:

The global aircraft pneumatic valves market is segmented based on material type, application type, aircraft type, end-user type, and region.

Based on material type - The market is segmented into titanium, aluminum, and others. Titanium is expected to remain the dominant material type in the market with a share of more than 70% in 2022. Titanium and its alloys are used in valves because of their low weight, high strength (high specific strength), and heat protection characteristics.

Amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, there has been a sharp increase in the price of materials, especially titanium alloys. Both airframers, Boeing and Airbus, are working hard to develop alternate titanium suppliers after the ban on imports from Russia. Russia is the powerhouse of titanium production. Other materials, such as stainless steel, are also used in the development of aerospace pneumatic valves.



Based on the application type – The market is segmented into engines, landing gears, wheels, and brakes, environmental control systems, flight control, and air conditioning. Engine is expected to remain the major demand generator for the pneumatic valves market with a share of more than 35% in 2022.

An engine requires pneumatic systems for a wide range of purposes from starting the aircraft to power transmission within the aircraft, controlling the flow of air from the turbine, and passing it to other parts of the aircraft. CFM (Safran/GE JV) delivered 1,136 LEAP engines (certified for A320neo, B737Max, and C919) in 2022 and has set a target to deliver 1,300 engines in the year 2023, despite supply chain disruption. Availability of critical raw materials paired with inflation and labor shortage remain major hurdles before engine makers achieve their targets.



Based on the aircraft type - The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, business aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain the biggest demand generator for the valves market with a share of more than 55% in 2022.

After a significant drop in commercial aircraft production amid the pandemic, all major airframers, especially Boeing and Airbus, are raising the production rates of their key programs. Supply chain disruption, labor shortage, inflation, etc. remain a big challenge before airframers achieve their targets. In its latest commercial aircraft outlook, Boeing anticipated that approximately 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft will likely be delivered in the next twenty years, suggesting a sustainable demand for all types of vales in the long term.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

China, Japan, Singapore, and India are the leading markets in Asia-Pacific. As per Boeing’s latest commercial aircraft outlook, approximately 17,000 aircraft are likely to be delivered in the Asia-Pacific region, out of which 8,500 will be in China only. India is likely to add about 2,400 aircraft in the next twenty years.

Likewise, North America is estimated to maintain its dominance in the aircraft pneumatic valves market with a share of more than 40% in 2022. All the major valve producers, such as Parker-Hannifin Corp. (Parker Aerospace), Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, GE Company, and Woodward Inc., have a strong presence in the region. Airframers, like Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and Lockheed Martin, contribute a substantial share of the region’s market. The assembly plants of engines and aircraft and technological developments in valve technologies mainly drive the demand in this area.



Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Boeing and Airbus are raising the production rates of their key programs.

Increasing use of electric valves in modern aircraft.

Fervent efforts toward developing electric aircraft as the companies are focusing more on servo-hydraulic and servo-pneumatic valves.



Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market:

The market is moderately consolidated with the presence of a fair number of players. Most of the major players are diversified and offer several products targeting the aerospace industry. Furthermore, these companies are part of a large group, making them one of the biggest tier players in the aerospace industry. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Safran S.A.

Transdigm Group Inc.

Woodward Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



