3D Printing Powder Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing powder market is projected to witness a growth rate of 27.1% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 5.8 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global 3D printing powder market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 5.8 Growth (CAGR) 27.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the 3D Printing Powder Market:

The global 3D printing powder market is segmented based on material type, metal type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on material type - The 3D printing powder market is segmented into metal, plastics, and ceramic. Metal is estimated to remain the most dominant material in the coming years. Easy to manufacture complex parts, manufacture precise and highly detailed objects, high strength and hardness with very low weight, and less material waste are key advantages of metal 3D printing. The plastics material category is expected to remain the second largest during the forecast period.

Based on metal type - The market is segmented into steel, nickel alloys, titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, cobalt alloys, and others. Titanium alloy is estimated to remain the most dominant metal type in the market till 2028. Titanium alloys are preferred for applications that require significant weight savings while maintaining high performance in end-use industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, and engineering industries. Aluminum alloys are likely to have the most impressive growth trajectory during the forecast period.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for 3D printing powder during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The USA is the largest 3D printing market with the presence of major hardware, material, and software manufacturers in the country.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market over the next five years. China, Japan, and India are among the key countries to adopt 3D printing technology in the Asia-Pacific region.



3D Printing Powder Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing acceptance of 3D printing technologies across various end-use industries.

An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

The rising need for products in the medical industry, especially in the dental segment.



Top Companies in the 3D Printing Powder Market:

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some regional and global players. An inorganic growth strategy is preferred, especially by the leading players. Several crucial M&As led to several changes in the competitive landscape. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

ATI

Arkema

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH (A BASF SE Company)

EOS



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the 3D Printing Powder Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



About us:

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

