FutureFuel Announces Certain Updated Matters with Respect to Its Batesville, Arkansas Facility

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced certain updated matters with respect to its Batesville, Arkansas Facility.

In a press release dated January 28, 2025, FutureFuel announced that it had initiated a turnaround of its Batesville, Arkansas, production facility in December 2024. At the time of the press release, this turnaround was planned to last through February 2025. However, severe inclement weather in the Batesville area during February impacted the Company’s ability to complete the turnaround and restart the various production processes it operates in Batesville. Biodiesel production will likely not restart until the end of March 2025 at the earliest. Other processes are anticipated to ramp up in early March 2025.

