Nasdaq Announces Updated Presentation Schedule for the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced an update to the timing of its previously announced presentation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Nasdaq CFO Sarah Youngwood will now be presenting at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET) on Monday, March 3, 2025. All updated details are included below.

A webcast will be available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .

Who: Sarah Youngwood, EVP & CFO, Nasdaq What: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference When: Monday, March 3, 2025

4:05pm PT (7:05 PM ET)

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-