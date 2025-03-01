AllTrust (Aspire) Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving AllTrust. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On February 14, 2024, Valsoft Corporation Inc. d/b/a AllTrust (“AllTrust”) detected suspicious activity on the computer network of its subsidiary Aspire USA, LLC (“Aspire”), indicating a data breach on Aspire’s network. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, AllTrust determined that cybercriminals infiltrated Aspire’s inadequately secured computer environment and thereby gained access to AllTrust’s data files between February 12, 2024, and February 15, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and even copies files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Driver’s license numbers

If you received notice of the AllTrust data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the AllTrust/Aspire data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE.

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com