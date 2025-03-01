Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or the “Company”) (NYSE:IBTA). The investigation concerns whether Ibotta and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2025, Ibotta announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, reporting quarterly revenue of $98.4 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decline, while also issuing a first quarter 2025 revenue outlook ranging from $80 million to $84 million, reflecting a 0% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. On this news, the price of Ibotta shares declined by $29.08 per share, or approximately 46%, from $63.09 per share on February 26, 2025, to close at $34.01 on February 27, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ibotta securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

