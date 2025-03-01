ROCKET LAB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 28, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company’s only Neutron contract so far is with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as “risk item.” The report further alleged this “contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

