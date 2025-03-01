Fentress Architects Celebrates Denver International Airport’s 30-Year Legacy

Denver, CO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects celebrates the 30th anniversary of Denver International Airport—still one of the most recognizable airport terminals in the world. As a global transportation hub and architectural marvel, Denver International Airport continues to set standards in innovation, sustainability, and passenger experience.

“Our big ideas have led us to become the 3rd busiest airport in North America and 6th busiest airport in the world. In 2024, more than 82 million passengers transited our airport, and we expect to see that number increase further in the years ahead. Vision 100 and Operation 2045, our strategic plans, are helping to guide us to grow thoughtfully, with an eye toward safety, sustainability, and resilience.”

— Phillip A. Washington, CEO, Denver International Airport

A Look Back at the Vision and Design

Fentress’ design for Denver International Airport (DEN) was recognized as a significant move beyond the conventions of airport architecture at the time. It was the first to envision an airport as an expression of the region and an answer to the needs of the passenger.

"Fentress’ design for the terminal was inspired by the breathtaking backdrop and abundant sunshine that the site’s high plains desert environment bestowed upon the building. Initial design concepts investigated the best means to incorporate natural light and mimic the angular nature of the majestic Rocky Mountains. Extensive study involving a series of models yielded the conclusion that a fabric roof, rather than a traditional one, would not only better express the design goals, but it would also be easier to maintain and quicker to construct.

The combination of a solid, earth-toned base with a soaring, light-filled roofing material speaks to the confluence of mountains and plains, the intersection of land and air, and the magic of flight. Similarly, the combination of efficient operational design with aesthetic vision and innovative building technologies celebrates progress and achievement while enabling the airport to achieve a timeless, enduring quality. Architecture is about light and how it is used within a space. What is special about this design is that it is simple and elegant."

— Bill Muchow, former independent architectural consultant, City and County of Denver

Global Impact and Recognition

The airport's vast, open spaces and passenger-friendly layout continue to influence the design of airports around the globe. As does DEN’s prioritization of efficiency, natural lighting, and a seamless traveler experience. Over the years, DEN has received numerous awards and recognitions for its innovative design, passenger experience, and operational excellence. It has been named one of the best airports in North America by organizations including Skytrax and Airports Council International.

DEN continues to lead in sustainability and efficiency, setting new standards for environmentally responsible airport operations. It is home to one of the largest solar farms at any airport in the world and has implemented comprehensive waste reduction, water conservation, and energy-efficient initiatives. The airport’s ongoing expansion projects incorporate green building principles, ensuring that future growth aligns with environmental responsibility. Its commitment to sustainability has positioned it as a global leader in eco-friendly aviation infrastructure.

The Evolution of Denver International Airport

Since its opening in 1995, DEN has undergone significant expansion to accommodate the growing demands of air travel while maintaining its original architectural vision. Initially spanning 34,000 acres, it remains the largest airport in North America by land area, providing ample space for growth. Over the past three decades, passenger traffic has surged from around 31 million annual travelers in its early years to over 77 million in recent years, prompting the terminal renovations, concourse expansions, and additional infrastructure to enhance capacity and efficiency.

Through all this growth, DEN carefully preserved the essence of its original design, ensuring that new developments remain in harmony with the airport’s iconic aesthetic. Fentress’ Jeppesen Terminal’s tent-like roof, inspired by the Rocky Mountains, remains the defining architectural feature, while new additions—such as the modernized Great Hall and expanded concourses— have been integrated seamlessly. The result, 30 years later, is DEN cemented status as a premier international gateway prepared for the future of aviation.

Personal Reflections from Curtis Worth Fentress

“As Denver International Airport (DEN) reaches its 30th anniversary, I reflect on the profound impact this project has had—not only on the city of Denver but on airport design worldwide. From the outset, our vision was to create an airport that was both functional and inspiring, a gateway that embodied the spirit of the Rocky Mountain region. Seeing DEN thrive as one of the busiest and most celebrated airports in the world is a testament to the power of innovative, human-centered design.

Designing DEN was a defining moment in my career, shaping my architectural philosophy and reinforcing my belief that airports should be more than just transit hubs—they should be uplifting spaces that enhance the travel experience. The iconic tented roof, inspired by the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, set a new standard for terminal design, proving that airports can be both highly efficient and architecturally striking. This project solidified my approach to designing dynamic, meaningful public spaces that stand the test of time.

The legacy of DEN extends far beyond its physical structure. It has influenced airport designs around the world, demonstrating the importance of sustainability, passenger comfort, and regional identity in large-scale infrastructure projects. As airports continue to evolve to meet the demands of modern travel, I am proud that DEN remains a benchmark for innovation and excellence. Its success reaffirms that thoughtful design can shape not just buildings, but experiences—and ultimately, the way people connect with the world.

As we celebrate 30 years of Denver International Airport, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the city of Denver, the millions of travelers who have passed through its halls, and the industry partners (full list below) who helped bring this vision to life. The success of DEN is a testament to the collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking spirit that made this project possible. It has been an honor to see the airport grow into one of the world’s leading aviation hubs, serving as a gateway to the Rocky Mountain region and beyond.”

— Curtis Worth Fentress, Founder & Principal-in-Charge of Design, Fentress Architects

Looking Ahead

DEN is poised for an exciting future, with ongoing expansion and modernization projects that will ensure it remains at the forefront of airport design and efficiency. As new technologies, sustainability initiatives, and passenger needs continue to evolve, the airport will continue to evolve, too.

About Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is a global design firm that passionately pursues the creation of sustainable and iconic architecture. Together with their clients, Fentress creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed US$52 billion in architectural projects worldwide, visited annually by more than 750 million people. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate and exceed client expectations. The firm has been recognized with more than 700 honors and awards. In 2010, Curtis Fentress was recognized by the American Institute of Architects with their Award for Excellence in Public Architecture, the highest honor for an architect designing for the public sector. Fentress Architects has studios in Denver, Washington DC, Houston, Nashville, and Sacramento.

About Denver International Airport

Since opening on Feb. 28, 1995, Denver International Airport (DEN) has become one of the world’s busiest airports. In 2022, 69.3 million passengers passed through DEN, making DEN the world’s third-busiest airport during the global pandemic. In 2023, DEN welcomed a record-breaking 77.8 million passengers, a 12.3% increase over the previous year. DEN is Colorado’s primary economic engine, generating $47.2 billion in annual economic impact for the state.

DEN has plenty of room to grow to expand its current facilities and accommodate growth. The airport operates on 53 square miles (34,000 acres, or 137.8 square kilometers) of land. That means DEN’s area is twice the size of Manhattan, and larger than the city boundaries of Boston, Miami or San Francisco. In terms of airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles International and Dallas Fort Worth could collectively fit into DEN’s expansive property.

DEN’s award-winning architecture and magnificent views of the Rocky Mountains create a unique atmosphere for travelers. Jeppesen Terminal’s internationally recognized peaked roof, designed by Fentress Architects, is reflective of snow-capped mountains and evokes the early history of Colorado, when Native American teepees dotted the Great Plains.

Denver International Airport Timeline

September 1978 — Special Airport Task is appointed by the Denver Chamber of Commerce

November 1988 — Mayor Federico Peña appoints the Blue Ribbon Advisory Committee

Winter 1988 — Conceptual terminal design released

May 1989 — Denver voters pass a new airport referendum

September 28, 1989 — Ground-breaking ceremony for Denver International Airport, site preparation and construction begin

November 1992 — Teflon-coated fiberglass tensile membrane roof structure is complete

January 1993 — Federico Peña is appointed as U.S. Secretary of Transportation

February 28, 1995 — Denver International Airport opens

Denver International Airport Design and Construction Team

Fentress Architects (formerly Fentress Bradburn Architects)

Curtis Worth Fentress, Design Principal

James Bradburn, Managing Principal

Thom Walsh, Project Manager and Director of Airports

John Kudrycki, Manager of Quality Assurance

Contractors

PCL/Harbert

Hensel Phelps

MA Mortenson

Weitz/Cohen

Alvarado

AEG Westinghouse

BAE Automated Systems

Consultants

Western Industrial Contractors

S.A. Miro, Inc.

Martin/Martin

Severud Associates Consulting

HDR Engineering, Inc.

Architectural Energy Corporation

Black & Veatch

Abeyta Engineering Consultants

Rolf Jensen & Associates, Inc.

Rowan, Williams, Davies and Irwin

TKD

Harold Massop Associates

Pouw & Associates

Carl Walker Engineers

David L Adams Associates

Roos Szynskie, Inc.

Riegel Associates

CTL/Thompson

Heitmann & Associates

Shen, Milsom & Wilke

Hesselberg Keesee & Associates

Aerospace Services International

Attachments