South Jersey Skin Care Puts a “SpotLite” on a New Loyalty Program with Numerous Benefits

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center has long offered rewards for practice “insiders,” but the dermatology team serving New Jersey and beyond stepped up the offerings at the end of 2024, unveiling the new SpotLite Loyalty Program—and advanced ways to save and benefit for anyone who joins. Keep in mind that there is no annual fee, and there are no monthly fees to maintain.

The goal is to make this program simple, intuitive, and focused on our very important patients to help their treatments be more convenient and impactful.

Every insider will enjoy working with the highly experienced and skilled injectors they already know and trust at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center. Some injectors will have evening hour availability, and all use only high-quality and authenticated products.

BOTOX® and Daxxify®—two established wrinkle-relaxing neuromodulators—will be available for everyday low rates. These injectables are ideal for relaxing away frown lines to give the face a refreshed appearance. Dynamic wrinkles associated with muscle contractions are common, and treatment results to minimize them tend to last about three months. The SpotLite Loyalty Program offers many benefits, especially for patients who regularly come to South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center to maintain their more youthful appearance.

Other everyday discounts include 15 percent off all cosmetic and esthetic services, including laser treatments, injectable thread lifts, rejuvenating Hydrafacials, collagen-inducing microneedling, and more. Anyone interested in these options is encouraged to arrange a visit with Tara Avallone, LME, an experienced Cosmetic Consultant who offers complementary first-time consultations. Subsequent consultations are just $100.

Skincare products for at-home use are also 15 percent off every day for loyalty program insiders—with some exclusions. These products can be important “extensions” of in-office treatments, enhancing and prolonging the effects of injectables, energy devices, and other options.

New for 2025, insiders will be able to earn SpotLite Bucks for referring friends and family to the practice. Insiders can also earn a $75 SpotLite gift certificate for referring friends and family into the loyalty program.

For more information about South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center’s SpotLite Loyalty Program, call (856) 810-9888 or send a message online.