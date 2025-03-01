TGS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Oslo, Norway (1 March 2025) – TGS has issued an award of 15,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to Carel Hooijkaas in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, as approved by the Board of Directors of TGS ASA, and TGS Remuneration Policy, approved by the shareholders of TGS ASA. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock upon vesting in accordance with the terms of the award. The RSUs are secured by the Company’s treasury stock.

The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insider.

