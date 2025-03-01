BlocScale Launchpad on XRP Kicks off $BLOC Seed Sale Round After a Successful Private Sale

LIJA, Malta, March 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale, the first-ever IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger, has officially launched its highly anticipated $BLOC Seed Sale round following the complete sell-out of its private sale allocation. This marks a significant step forward for the XRP ecosystem, as BlocScale continues to position itself as the go-to platform for fundraising, project launches, and real-world asset tokenization.





With the $BLOC private sale closing ahead of schedule due to overwhelming investor demand, $BLOC Seed Sale now provides early investors with an opportunity to acquire $BLOC tokens before major exchange listings and ecosystem expansion efforts.

Key Reasons BlocScale’s Growth is Vital for XRP:

Expands XRP’s Real-World Adoption – More projects launching on XRP boost network activity and liquidity.

Brings Web3 Startups to XRP Ecosystem – Developers now have a dedicated launchpad to raise capital.

Strengthens XRP’s Competitive Edge – XRP can now compete with Ethereum, Solana, and BSC for project launches.

Boost Investor Confidence – Investors have a structured and transparent fundraising process through BlocScale.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 200,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Start Date: February 27, 2025

End Date: August 27, 2025

Join the $BLOC Seed Sale Round Now: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

Final Thoughts: The Time to Invest in BlocScale is Now

With the $BLOC private sale fully sold out and the Seed Sale now open, this is a rare chance to secure $BLOC at an early-stage price before its full-scale adoption accelerates.

Stay Connected With BlocScale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Seed Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BlocScale. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

